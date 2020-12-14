1st NY Vaccinations Begin Monday as NYC Shuts Indoor Dining; Cuomo to Set New Cluster Zones

What to Know The first vaccine shots are expected to be administered in New York Monday and in New Jersey a day later, the initial step to bringing an end to the pandemic that has ravaged America most of this year

Widescale vaccination isn't expected until late next spring or summer at the earliest; in the meantime, officials are facing severe viral resurgence. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has closed indoor dining in NYC

More restrictions are on the table as well; the governor is expected to debut new cluster zones Monday tied to regional hospitalization and positivity rates. It's part of his revised winter COVID-19 battle plan

The first frontline workers in New York are expected to be inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine Monday, a beacon of hope for the pandemic-ravaged state. At the same time, indoor dining closes in New York City and Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to debut new cluster zones, an indication COVID-19 is still far from over.

Multiple sources briefed on vaccination plans say Northwell Health, the state's largest healthcare provider, will begin vaccinating workers Monday. Also poised to receive the first shots arriving in New York this week: residents and staff of long-term care and nursing home facilities. It's a historic day in the battle against the virus that has killed at least 27, 785 people in the Empire State and likely far more.

The first COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed to healthcare workers at Northwell Health on Monday.

The focus, for tri-state officials, will be an expedited and equitable vaccine rollout -- one that recognizes the challenges in reaching historically underserved communities as well as undocumented immigrants. New York City opens a new Vaccine Command Center Monday, a hub intended to streamline distribution and ensure its hardest-hit communities have access. States have also outlined plans.

Experts say 75 percent to 85 percent of the entire state population must be vaccinated in order for the economy to return to some semblance of normalcy. That may not happen until June 2021, Cuomo has said. That's the finish line.

In the meantime, more needs to be done now to mitigate the current surge continuing its warpath across America. Indoor dining in New York City is suspended as of Monday by order of the governor. Though restaurants and bars contributed to less than 2 percent of statewide exposures in September, Cuomo says the city's dense environment heightens the risk from closed indoor spaces.

He cited sustained increases in the city's hospitalization and positivity rates in his decision. While New York City still fares much better on those metrics than other major U.S. cities, the glaring wounds of April remain fresh -- and vulnerable. The numbers will keep going up, officials say. Cuomo's goal is to lessen the blow.

At this point, indoor dining remains unchanged from its current states across the rest of the state, though Cuomo said he would reassess the data over the weekend. He is expected to provide an update at a news briefing later Monday, where he is also expected to outline new cluster zone areas to control the spread.

The governor revealed new standards last week for designating red, orange and yellow micro-cluster zones. The new thresholds focus on hospitalizations as well as positivity rates and take into account economic activity risk level and density.

If any region in the state is projected to hit 90 percent hospital capacity within 21 days, the governor will impose a red zone shutdown. That means nonessential businesses, schools and restaurant table service close in a given region for an indefinite period of time, a measure reminiscent of strict lockdowns from spring.

New York's coronavirus transmission rate is on the rise, and there are new standards for designating micro-clusters.

Going forward, areas will be deemed orange zones if they are at 85 percent hospital capacity and a positivity rate of at least 4 percent for 10 days or the Department of Health determines hospitalization rates to be unacceptably high.

One other adjustment: gyms and salons will be permitted to continue operating in orange zones with increased testing and reduced capacity (25 percent; the current limit on those businesses within non-orange zones is 33 percent). Cuomo said he made the change because says capacity limits and additional regulation have dramatically reduce spread in those places. The state has said that transmission rates in those businesses have been lower than previously feared.

As for yellow zones, those will be areas with positivity rates of 3 percent or higher for 10 days that also are in the top 10 percent for hospital admissions per capita over the past week and see week-over-week growth in daily admissions.

Hospitalization rates have increased almost across the board in New York state, a consequence of the latest national flood in cases. Daily deaths are on the rise, too, though both those and hospitalization rates are at much lower levels than they were in April. Length of admission has also been profoundly reduced.

The core metrics also have been rising in New Jersey, which set another new single-day COVID case record of the weekend. That state plans to start administering vaccines Tuesday out of University Hospital in Newark. Gov. Phil Murphy hopes all residents will have vaccine access by April or May, he has said.

As far as the immediate crisis at hand, Murphy says he has no intent to change any indoor dining rules in New Jersey to help stem the current wave of infections. He plans to continue with what he describes as a surgical, targeted approach to high-risk infection sources as New Jersey rides out the pandemic.

The different approach to indoor dining in New Jersey and New York City just across the river has been a source of controversy. For his part, Mayor Bill de Blasio says he supports Cuomo's decision to suspend it in the five boroughs, though he understands the pain restaurant owners will go through yet again.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

"I feel tremendous empathy for restaurant owners, a lot of them are mom and pop businesses, we want them to survive. We need them to survive," de Blasio said Friday. "At the same time, these numbers don't lie. That's a second wave. We have to fight it back to save lives. We have to fight it back to start our recovery."

Once again, restaurant owners and staff in the city are left only with takeout/delivery and outdoor dining as revenue-generating options, though the latter is going to become more difficult as winter progresses. The first major snowstorm in well more than a year is expected to hit the city on Wednesday.

This one could bury al fresco chairs under a foot of snow. And it could also remove the outdoor dining option entirely. The city's sanitation department said in a winter operations advisory issued Sunday that outdoor dining will be suspended when more than an inch of snow is forecast. If more than a foot is forecast, which is the situation here, restaurants have to remove or consolidate their outdoor setups. Some of those have grown especially elaborate over the last two months as struggling eateries sought to fortify their outdoor options in a battle to survive.