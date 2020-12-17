How Much Snow Has Your Neighborhood Had? Check Latest Totals From Around Tri-State

It was billed as potentially being one of the biggest storms that the tri-state has seen in years, and it delivered a powerful punch -- with hours of possible snow, sleet and rain still to go.

The snow started around 2 p.m. in some spots of New Jersey, and within a couple hours, the entire region was seeing snow sticking to roads. Through 11 p.m., most places in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut were seeing totals between five and seven inches of snow.

But those totals varied greatly even just a few miles apart: In the city, Greenwich Village had recorded nearly 7.5 inches before midnight. A little further north in Central Park, there was an inch less, and in Harlem just three inches was reported. In some parts of Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island, some reported steady rain and sleet falling rather than snow for an extended period.

Scenes from Tri-State's First Winter Storm of 2020

The largest totals appeared to be coming from western New Jersey, as expected (Storm Team 4 predicted some parts of the state would get as much as two feet of snow). Just before midnight, the Warren County town of Belvidere reported more than 10 inches of snow had already fallen; Landing, in Morris County, had eight inches on the ground.

So how much do you have in your neighborhood? For county-level breakdowns in the New York metro area (including NYC, northern NJ, the Hudson Valley, Long Island and Connecticut), click here. For South Jersey and parts of Pennsylvania, click here.