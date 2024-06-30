Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of afternoon storm threat for tri-state

Sunday afternoon is expected to be hot and humid, which will set up the right conditions for a stormy day.

Sunday’s storms will be strong to severe, with damaging wind and hail possible. There is also a slight risk of tornadoes developing as the storms move through the area.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the entire tri-state area through 7 p.m. tonight.

Ahead of the rain, it will be very hot. Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s, but humidity will make it feel more like the low to mid 90s. A heat advisory is in place for large parts of New Jersey.

All of the heat and humidity will provide the fuel for storms to pack a punch.

The first round of storms could arrive just after lunchtime, somewhere around 1 to 2 p.m., with another round moving in between 5 and 8 p.m.

For those hoping to attend the Pride March in the city, you may luck out and be able to enjoy a few rain-free hours, but be prepared for the stifling heat no matter what; stay hydrated and listen to your body.

By late Sunday evening, a cold front will move through the region and sweep the storms away. Temperatures and humidity will drop, making for a gorgeous start to the work week and the month of July.

Right now, Fourth of July doesn't hold the threat of precipitation, but it is expected to be hot and humid.