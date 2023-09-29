NYC Emergency Management issues travel advisory for Friday and Saturday

What to Know A travel advisory has been issued by the New York City Emergency Management Department for all day Friday and Saturday morning with the threat of flooding.

The city activated a flash flood plan and will have crews checking catch basins and roads in flood prone areas.

City officials are warning residents to allow extra travel time and to use public transportation if they need to go out.

NYC leaders are warning of potential flooding and urging residents to be careful, especially during their commutes, as the heavy rain is expected to have dramatic impacts throughout the area.

“All New Yorkers need to exercise caution," NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol said in a statement. "If you must travel, consider using public transportation and allow for extra travel time, and if you must drive, do not enter flooded roadways. If you live in a basement apartment, especially in a flood prone area, be prepared to move to higher ground.”

Just before 9 a.m., the MTA announced that there was no subway service on the 2/3/4/5 lines in all of Brooklyn. Soon after, F train service was also suspended in the borough, while there were delays on the J and N lines as well.

Updated Service Changes



‌2‌‌3‌ trains are running between ‌Chambers St‌ and ‌241 St‌/ ‌148 St‌ in both directions.



‌4‌‌5‌ trains are running between ‌Bowling Green‌ and ‌Woodlawn‌/ ‌Dyre Av‌ in both directions.



For service to/from Brooklyn, take ‌D‌‌N‌‌Q‌‌R‌ trains. pic.twitter.com/Jqbf2nLwMv — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) September 29, 2023

"Our emergency response teams are standing by to address any issues that may arise and while we are working closely with them to minimize disruptions, we urge all New Yorkers to take necessary precautions, especially during the morning commute," said Mayor Eric Adams.

The travel advisory warns of possible flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying areas, as well as streets in the city.

The city released a list of safety tips: