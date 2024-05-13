Brooklyn man gets 10 years for arsenal of ghost guns, including rifles, found at home

A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was found to have an arsenal of more than a dozen ghost guns inside his apartment, according to the district attorney.

Dexter Taylor was sentenced to spend a decade in prison on Monday after being convicted by a jury in April on a slew of firearms-related charges. Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez said that the 53-year-old Taylor had ordered a number of ghost gun kits and parts from different online retailers and had them shipped to his home on Eldert Street in Bushwick.

During a search of his apartment in April 2022, officers found four AR-15 style assault weapons, five handguns, four rifles and more than 50 rounds of ammo in an unlocked safe and a closet. Gun powder, shell casings, triggers, a 3D printer and other parts used to build guns were also uncovered during the search, the DA said.

According to evidence presented during the trial, Taylor spent about $40,000 to get the ghost gun parts and tools. He did not have any gun license, officials said.

"Ghost guns are a threat to New Yorkers everywhere, and my office is working tirelessly with our partners in law enforcement to stop their proliferation," said Gonzalez. "Today’s sentence should send a message to anyone who, like this defendant, would try to evade critically important background checks and registration requirements to manufacture and stockpile these dangerous weapons. Every ghost gun we take off the street is a win for public safety."

Attorney information for Taylor was not immediately available.