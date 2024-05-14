Hell's Kitchen

Teen student slashed in face during fight at Hell's Kitchen high school: Police

By Tom Shea

A student was slashed in the face during a fight that broke out at a Manhattan high school, according to police.

Two people, both teenage boys, were involved in the fight inside High School of Graphic Communication Arts after 1 p.m. on West 49th Street between 9th and 10th avenues, police said. At some point during the fisticuffs, one of the teens was slashed in the face and the other was stabbed in the chest.

A school safety union representative told NBC New York that both students were armed with knives. The school does not have scanners, according to the union rep.

One of the teens was taken to Bellevue Hospital; it wasn't clear if the other student was hospitalized or required medical attention as well. The condition of the teen taken to the hospital was not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

