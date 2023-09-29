Commuter Alert: Get latest service updates on subways, trains and all mass transit here

Heavy rain is wreaking havoc on all transit in New York City and throughout the tri-state, with flooding already causing major suspensions and delays — and there's still hours to go with this storm.

Several subway lines had service interrupted due to flooded tracks and video showed roads throughout the five boroughs and surrounding areas nearly, if not completely, impassable. Low-lying areas that are flood prone, like in parts of Queens and NJ cities like Hoboken and Newark, are particularly at risk.

Officials are urging people to stay off the roads if possible, but if they have to be on the move, to account for additional travel time and exercise extreme caution.

See the status of your trains, subway lines and roadways from mass transit and other transportation officials below: