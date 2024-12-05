Snow squall warnings as bursts of winter weather move through tri-state

Snow squall warnings are in place for part of the tri-state as bursts of heavy snow and strong winds move through the area Thursday morning.

The warnings are in place for parts of Passaic and Bergen counties in New Jersey, along with Westchester, Orange, Putnam and Rockland counties in New York until 11:15 a.m.

The National Weather Service is warning travel could be difficult and dangerous within these squalls, which can materialize quickly.

Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

Snow squalls are fast-moving, intense weather systems. They move through quickly but can cause strong winds and poor visibility.

If you're caught in a snow squall, the National Weather service recommends reducing your speed, making sure your headlights are on, using extra cautions and allowing extra time.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

We'll continue to see occasional rain and snow showers throughout the day, but most will be on the lighter side.

Winds will continue to increase through midday and afternoon today. Gusts up to 50mph are possible. Wind advisories are in in effect for the tri-state until 10 p.m. The advisory includes portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York.

It stays breezy and cold tomorrow with winds easing a bit into Saturday.

By Sunday, temps start the turnaround and continue to warm into early next week.

The milder air ensures the next few systems are all rain. Temps dip once more towards the end of next week, back into the 40s.