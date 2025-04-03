Unsettled weather lingers through weekend — and you'll need all the accessories

Our big weather swings are not over.

Now through the weekend, a front will meander back and forth across the tri-state, bringing more weather changes in the form of dramatic temperature swings and rounds of showers.

It’s the classic spring clash between warm and cool air masses. So keep your heavy coat, light jacket, and umbrella at the ready; you’ll need them all.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

After a chilly and dry Wednesday, spotty showers dominate the forecast through the end of the week. No single day is going to be a washout, but you can expect generally gray skies with hit-or-miss pockets of rain. The damp weather comes with up and down temperatures, too.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

We’ll get a good shot of rain early Friday, in time to make a mess of the commute. Pockets of heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder are possible; even some isolated, strong damaging gusts are on the table for parts of central and south Jersey.

Watch for ponding on the roads and if you get caught in a downpour on your way to work, take it slow and leave extra space for the car in front of you.

Friday afternoon will be drier and mild. That’s good news for anyone attending the Mets’ Home Opener at 3:10 p.m. You’ll still be dealing with the lingering clouds, but some sunshine will manage to peek through at times.

Friday’s mild temperatures will be gone by Saturday as cool air spills into the region. Highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees as showers once again move through. Those north and west of the city will be seeing the bulk of the Saturday showers.

Further south, toward the city, the rain will be generally lighter and more scattered. Still, it will manage to be just present enough to put a wrinkle in any outdoor plans you have, whether it’s getting in a run or attending a kid’s sporting event. At minimum, you’ll want the rain jacket, but an umbrella would be better.

And the changes keep coming as we head into Sunday.

Warm air surges back into the tri-state, sending highs back into the mid-60s. But we continue to hold onto the scattered shower chances for one more day. There will be a decent lull in activity during the morning and afternoon before the soggy weather makes takes hold for the evening, lingering into the early morning hours of Monday.

By Monday afternoon, the cold front finally pushes out of the area, delivering drier skies but with an additional influx of chilly air. This will set us up for a much quieter, but cooler stretch of days next week.