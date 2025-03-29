Brooklyn

2 kids dead, 7 others injured in Brooklyn car crash: officials

FDNY officials said at least nine people were injured in a crash on Saturday afternoon off Ocean Parkway in Midwood

By NBC New York Staff

Two kids were killed and another half dozen people were injured Saturday afternoon following a crash on a busy stretch of Brooklyn during the hottest day of the year.

Officials with the NYPD said two children were among the nine people hurt in a crash in Midwood just after 1 p.m. Three other children were injured as well, at least one of which had critical injuries, police said.

First responders from police and fire departments picked up nine patients from the crash site at Quentin Road and Ocean Parkway, transporting them to four different hospitals in the borough.

Two of the young victims were pronounced dead once they arrived at a hospital. Their ages were not immediately known.

Investigators said at least two cars were involved in the crash. But additional details about how many pedestrians were involved and what caused the deadly incident were not immediately known.

This story is developing.

This article tagged under:

Brooklyn
