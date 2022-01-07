How Many Inches of Snow Did You Get? See Latest Totals From Around Tri-State Area

The first widespread winter storm of the year blanketed the tri-state area overnight Friday with a coating of snow.

Areas closer to the shore where winter storm warnings were issued saw more snow than inland, and at one point, the storm dumped the flurries at a rapid rate of about 1-3 inches per hour.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Most of the snow is expected to taper off by 7 a.m. Friday. Here are the reported totals so far, as of 5 a.m.:

New York City

Long Island

New Jersey

Connecticut

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

How to Figure Out Your Own Total

If you want to be extra specific and see how much snow you got right outside, the National Weather Service suggests getting out your ruler.

Ideally, you'd want to plan ahead of the snowfall. But if you can find flat surfaces that are in a wind-sheltered area away from tall objects, you can take several measurements to find an average, the NWS said.

See the steps on how to measure and how to report below.

Don't forget to send us your #snow totals! It's best to take several measurements on a flat surface and average them together.



Tag us @NWSNewYorkNY, comment below, or enter here:https://t.co/PATwDYVOnH pic.twitter.com/Jr6zJfv9vw — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 7, 2022

For the latest searchable snow total breakdowns in the New York metro area click here and for the latest county-level breakdowns click here. You can also check the map below for the latest updates as the National Weather Service updates its totals.