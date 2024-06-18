nyc weather

Heat advisories begin today in much of the tri-state; hot and humid weekend ahead

By Maria LaRosa

It's going to feel much hotter in the tri-state starting Tuesday as we're about to start the first heat wave of the season.

Heat advisories go into effect in most of the region today, except for New York City, the Connecticut shoreline, Long Island, and New Jersey. Heat indices are expected over 95 degrees in inland areas. Temperatures are expected to climb higher along with higher overnight lows, meaning minimal overnight relief.

The hottest days are expected to be Thursday and Friday with no break expected until early next week.

Parts of New Jersey will face an excessive heat watch on Thursday and Friday when the heat index will climb up to 105.

Afternoon and evening chances pick up Friday through early next week.

Friday’s forecast high of 97 degrees would tie the record for the day for Central Park. The all-time record for the month of June (at Central Park) is 101.

While we take the edge off the heat, it will remain very warm and muggy through the weekend. We see a brief break with temps and humidity by Tuesday. Heat & humidity will still be an issue into the weekend, too, region-wide.

