Rain, Snow, Ice or No? Track Weather Radar Live as Storm Socks Tri-State

A slow-moving, powerful storm system gripped the tri-state area overnight and won't release us until Wednesday.

Projected snow totals through Wednesday morning range from more than a foot to less than an inch, depending on where you live. The rain/snow line is expected to change over the course of the day, and the forecast could shift, too.

