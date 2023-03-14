live radar

Rain, Snow, Ice or No? Track Weather Radar Live as Storm Socks Tri-State

By Maria LaRosa

A slow-moving, powerful storm system gripped the tri-state area overnight and won't release us until Wednesday.

Projected snow totals through Wednesday morning range from more than a foot to less than an inch, depending on where you live. The rain/snow line is expected to change over the course of the day, and the forecast could shift, too.

Watch StormTracker 4 live above to stay on top of the storm and get the latest forecast details from Storm Team 4 right here.

This article tagged under:

live radarStorm Team 4weathersevere weatherSNOW
