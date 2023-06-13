Today's clear, but unsettled weather continues Wednesday with more storms on horizon

If you like sunny days with highs in the 80s, at least you'll get to enjoy half of the upcoming forecast.

Sunshine returns Tuesday with a perfectly pleasant June day featuring plenty of sun. But then stormy weather comes back on Wednesday.

Thunderstorms are possible during the day. It's part of a lengthy unsettled weather pattern that stretches well into next week — but that doesn't mean every day is expected to be a washout.

Expect nearly a carbon copy of Tuesday's weather on Thursday, which gets sandwiched between two days of wet weather. The chance of showers returns on Friday, though it appears the sun will work its way through during the day.

The good news: The rainy weather takes a break for Father's Day weekend, as both days look to be mostly sunny with temperatures hovering around 80.

But more rain moves in for the Juneteenth holiday, and the showers linger into Tuesday. There remains the chance for more rain later in the week as well after that.

While it may put a damper on outdoor plans (or at least make you think twice before planning an outdoor event), the rain is needed. Large portions of the tri-state have been dry through nearly the entire spring.

Dry conditions expanded across a good amount of northern New Jersey late last week, and much of Pennsylvania is in "moderate drought" territory. Even with Monday's rain, especially in western New Jersey, it likely didn't erase the dry conditions altogether.

Take a look at the 10-day forecast below.