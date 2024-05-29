NYPD asks for help finding dog stolen from Bronx apartment building

The NYPD is searching for a dog taken from an apartment building in the Bronx and is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects.

Two people were seen on surveillance camera entering an apartment building at 975 Tiffany Street around 8 p.m. on May when they took the dog, according to police. Police said the dog is a a 10-year-old female Dachshund named “Milkshake” and the suspects had no permission to take her.

NYPD

It's unclear if the suspects knew the dog, her owner, or the apartment building they entered. The suspects are wanted for grand larceny.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish.