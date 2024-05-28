Neighbors rush to help woman seen on video getting attacked on Bronx sidewalk

A woman was seen fighting for her life on disturbing surveillance video as she was ambushed from behind by an attacker on a Bronx sidewalk, but was able to escape thanks to some help from neighbors.

A woman in the Woodlawn section of the Bronx was seen on security camera video taking a phone call with her earbuds in. Right behind her was a man wearing a black shirt and a baseball cap, who pounced on her in a sudden move.

The victim was put in a chokehold and pulled down to the ground near the corner of East 235th Street and Vireo Avenue, video showed. She could be seen fighting back and tussling with her attacker on the ground before slipping out of his grip. Her screams woke up the block.

"this incident really shook everybody up," said neighbor Kerri Ann O'Connor. "That type of aggression to me seemed very premeditated and very violent."

Shortly after, another camera showed the man running away on Vireo Avenue. By then, neighbors had raced out of their homes to help the traumatized victim.

"I think it was a saving grace that the windows were open," said Kerri Dillon, who lives nearby.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Police were still working to track down the man seen in the surveillance video. Anyone with information about the attack or the suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers.