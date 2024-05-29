Major subway service disruptions after woman killed by train at Herald Square

Subway service was disrupted on multiple lines in Manhattan during the peak morning rush Wednesday as authorities responded to a woman hit by a train at 34th Street, Herald Square, the MTA said.

Police say the 20-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

B service resumed with severe delays around 9 a.m., about 80 minutes after the incident, after an earlier suspension. Heavy delays are ongoing. Trains also resumed making stops at Herald Square around the same time.

With delays ongoing, consider using the Q train in Brooklyn and the C or D trains in Manhattan.

Get more info here.