New Year's Eve revelers can expect a wet, warm night at ball drop

Hey New York, you're in for a rainy end to 2024.

Tuesday stays dry through the afternoon, but showers are likely by late afternoon and evening.

New Year's Eve revelers should prepare for showers to stick around for most of the night, through midnight at least. After the ball drops at midnight, the skies will start to dry out into the early hours of 2025.

While we don't expect severe weather, there may be some thunder as the showers move through.

Despite the wet weather ahead, temperatures will be on the warm side.

When the clock strikes midnight, Storm Team 4 says temperatures will be around 50 degrees. That should be a bit of good news for anyone camped out in Times Square.

After we move past the holiday, there's a big chill in store for the tri-state.

A prolonged chill starts Thursday and wind chills could be in the teens and 20s for several days. Bundle up!