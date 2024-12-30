Storm Team 4

New Year's Eve revelers can expect a wet, warm night at ball drop

If you're ringing in the new year outside -- here's what to expect so you can dress the part

By Maria LaRosa

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Hey New York, you're in for a rainy end to 2024.

Tuesday stays dry through the afternoon, but showers are likely by late afternoon and evening.

New Year's Eve revelers should prepare for showers to stick around for most of the night, through midnight at least. After the ball drops at midnight, the skies will start to dry out into the early hours of 2025.

>24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

While we don't expect severe weather, there may be some thunder as the showers move through.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Despite the wet weather ahead, temperatures will be on the warm side.

When the clock strikes midnight, Storm Team 4 says temperatures will be around 50 degrees. That should be a bit of good news for anyone camped out in Times Square.

Times Square ball drop: Street closures to know

After we move past the holiday, there's a big chill in store for the tri-state.

Weather Stories

Storm Team 4 Dec 27

Winter weather advisories issued for much of tri-state into Sat. morning: What to know

Storm Team 4 Dec 26

NYC weather: Bitter chill turns to mild, wet finish to close out 2024

A prolonged chill starts Thursday and wind chills could be in the teens and 20s for several days. Bundle up!

This article tagged under:

Storm Team 4Weather
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us