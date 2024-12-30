Times Square ball drop: Street closures to know

Planning to be anywhere near Times Square this New Year's Eve?

The NYPD has released its street closures to ring in the new year. On-street parking will be extremely limited in midtown Manhattan throughout the day on Tuesday, and people are advised to take mass transit.

Here's what drivers need to know -- and we've got all your top Times Square NYE questions answered right here.

NYC street closures for New Year's Eve

The following streets will be shut down starting around 4 a.m. Tuesday:

Seventh Avenue from 42nd-49th streets

Broadway from 43rd-49th streets

43rd-48th streets from Sixth-Eighth avenues

More streets will be shut down starting around 11 a.m. Tuesday:

Southbound Seventh Avenue and Broadway from 38th-57th streets, from Sixth to Eighth avenues

38th to 56th streets, from Sixth to Eighth avenues

These closures apply to commercial and other large vehicles, including trucks, and start at 11 a.m. Tuesday: