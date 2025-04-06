2 hospitalized after shooting at Wendy's in the Bronx: NYPD

A shooting at a popular fast food chain injured at least two men in the Bronx, the NYPD said late Saturday.

Police responded to the Wendy's on East Fordham Road around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Two men were picked up and taken to nearby St. Barnabas Hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds, police and fire officials said. One of the men was shot in the arm, the other was struck in the back, according to police.

Both men, in their mid 20s, were reportedly shot inside the Wendy's, investigators said.

Police could not immediately say what circumstances led up to the shooting.

This story is developing.