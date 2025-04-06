Bronx

2 hospitalized after shooting at Wendy's in the Bronx: NYPD

By NBC New York Staff

A shooting at a popular fast food chain injured at least two men in the Bronx, the NYPD said late Saturday.

Police responded to the Wendy's on East Fordham Road around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Two men were picked up and taken to nearby St. Barnabas Hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds, police and fire officials said. One of the men was shot in the arm, the other was struck in the back, according to police.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Both men, in their mid 20s, were reportedly shot inside the Wendy's, investigators said.

News 4
News 4

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Police could not immediately say what circumstances led up to the shooting.

This story is developing.

This article tagged under:

Bronx
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us