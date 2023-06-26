NYC area faces severe weather risk with possible destructive winds, large hail and flash flooding

What to Know The possibility of severe storms threatens the tri-state are Monday.

Although Monday morning brings the probability of isolated showers and storms, the severe weather is not likely until the afternoon -- roughly starting around 4 p.m.

Damaging winds of upwards of 60 mph and lightning will be the primary threats although the area may also see hail and flash flooding. There may also be isolated tornadoes, especially in southern New Jersey.

A system making its way from the Great Lakes and Midwest Sunday will likely slide into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast Monday afternoon, bringing along with it the threat of severe storms throughout the tri-state area.

Although Monday morning brings the probability of isolated showers and storms, the severe weather is not likely until the afternoon -- roughly starting around 4 p.m.

Damaging winds of upwards of 60 mph and lightning will be the primary threats although the area may also see hail and flash flooding. There may also be isolated tornadoes, especially in southern New Jersey.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

This severe weather is a threat to the entire tri-state area, although it is most likely to impact west and south New Jersey. New York City, the Hudson Valley and southwest Connecticut are also likely to experience the severe weather. Eastern Long Island is less likely to do so.

However, regardless of where you live in the area, it is going to be warm and muggy this Monday with temperatures around 80 degrees.

The severe weather doesn't end Monday and will stay with us for a few more days -- picking up once again Tuesday afternoon.