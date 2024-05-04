Northbound side of I-95 in Norwalk reopens

The northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Norwalk reopened Saturday night, but the southbound lane will remained closed through Sunday, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

Crews worked throughout the night and early morning on Saturday and were able to complete demolition of the damaged overpasss by 12:30 p.m., Lamont said.

The overpass was damaged after a fiery crash Thursday involving a car, a tractor-trailer, and a fuel truck.

State police said the car was merging onto I-95 South around 5:30 a.m. Thursday and hit the fuel truck which then veered into the tractor-trailer before all three vehicles caught on fire.

The fuel truck stopped under the Fairfield Avenue overpass, and the fire damaged the bridge, making it structually unsound.

Even though the northbound lanes have opened, the southbound lanes remained closed because crews will need to mill and repave part of the highway that was damaged by the fire.

“Completely removing that bridge in less than 36 hours is an impressive feat and is credit to the hard work and dedication of the contractors and Connecticut Department of Transportation crews, who are pushing to get the entire highway fully reopened in both directions by Monday morning,” Lamont said in a statement.

The state initially estimated it would be Monday morning before the entire highway would reopen. That now appears to be the goal for the southbound lanes.