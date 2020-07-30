Storm Team 4

Live Radar: Tropical Storm Isaias Hits Caribbean, Tri-State in Path Early Next Week

Storm Team 4 is tracking Tropical Storm Isaias as it hits the Caribbean, and has its sights set on the tri-state early next week.

As of Thursday night, the storm was expected to approach the Bahamas after moving on from Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti. Heavy rain, strong winds and flooding came to areas already hit by the storm, which is predicted to strengthen into a hurricane and slide up the East Coast of the U.S.

Tropical Storm Isaias Nears Puerto Rico, May Hit Florida This Weekend

The National Hurricane Center said tropical storm warnings issued for parts of the Bahamas may be upgrade to hurricane warnings before the weekend.

Winds around 75 mph could hit Florida's eastern shores Sunday morning, before it heads up to the Carolinas and northeast from there. All of the tri-state area was in the cone of concern, as those powerful winds and rain are forecast to be in the area some time Tuesday evening.

Watch StormTracker 4 live above to stay on top of the severe weather threat. Get the latest forecast details from Storm Team 4 right here.

