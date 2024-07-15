Dangerous heat seizes NYC area again as storm risk climbs

It's already the hottest year on record in New York City. And we're just warming up.

The third heat wave in this unrelenting, miserable stretch of humidity is upon us, with temperatures expected to top 90 degrees for the next three days. It'll feel more like 100+ out there, though, thanks to the humidity.

A handful of excessive heat warnings and watches are in place in parts of New Jersey through Wednesday morning. Elsewhere, a heat advisory blankets New York City and the immediate surrounding areas. Air quality alerts are also in effect throughout the tri-state area, meaning it may not be safe for vulnerable populations to be outside for long.

Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

New York City Mayor Eric Adams reminded people Monday to take the weather seriously.

"Do not underestimate the heat. We have seen extreme heat impacts. The western United States the past two weeks and more than 19 cities in the West, including Las Vegas, have broken temperature records, and at least 28 people have died," Adams said. "This heat is not normal. We've said it over and over again. Climate change is here and it's real, and it is a clear and present danger. And as I said before, a heat wave can be deadly and life-threatening if you are not prepared."

Pop-up storms possible amid severe heat

We saw a cluster of storms roll through part of our area Monday morning (gusts to 48mph reported at Sandy Hook), and we could see isolated storms again this afternoon. Expect more scattered storms later in the evening.

Stray evening storms are possible through Tuesday (which looks to be the hottest day of the week), then a cold front comes through on Wednesday afternoon and evening, bringing potentially severe storms.

Cooler, less humid air moves in to finish the week.

If it's feeling like the hottest year in recent memory, it's not just in your head (or your sweat).

Storm Team 4 says 2024 is now the hottest year on record (to date). Our recent stretch of heat has helped bring our average temp just above previous records of 2012 and 2023.

Central Park has also hit 90 degrees 11 times so far this year (as of 7/13), with more 90-degree days expected this week.

