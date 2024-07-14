Extreme heat is back and could last until Wednesday

We've got another potential heat wave to contend with as temperatures ramp back up and heat indices eye 100 degrees, or higher.

Heat advisories kick in Sunday afternoon for temperature climbing above 90. The advisory extends across NYC, northeast New Jersey and part of Long Island, and lasts until late Tuesday night.

Parts of the Hudson Valley, more of New Jersey and Long Island, as well as Connecticut, join the advisory on Monday afternoon.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Think of Sunday as the appetizer before the main course. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will all have indices climbing past 100.

Stray evening storms are possible Sunday through Tuesday, then a cold front comes through on Wednesday afternoon and evening, bringing a storm and potentially severe storms behind it. Cooler, less humid air moves in to finish the week.

If it's feeling like the hottest year in recent memory, it's not just in your head (or your sweat).

Storm Team 4 says 2024 is now the hottest year on record (to date). Our recent string of heat has helped bring our average temp just above previous records of 2012 and 2023.

Central Park has also hit 90 degrees 11 times so far this year (as of 7/13), with more 90 degree days expected this week.

Check out the exclusive 10-day forecast below:

Track any approaching storms using our interactive radar below.