Storm Team 4

Extreme heat is back and could last until Wednesday

By Storm Team 4 and Raphael Miranda

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We've got another potential heat wave to contend with as temperatures ramp back up and heat indices eye 100 degrees, or higher.

Heat advisories kick in Sunday afternoon for temperature climbing above 90. The advisory extends across NYC, northeast New Jersey and part of Long Island, and lasts until late Tuesday night.

Parts of the Hudson Valley, more of New Jersey and Long Island, as well as Connecticut, join the advisory on Monday afternoon.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Think of Sunday as the appetizer before the main course. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will all have indices climbing past 100.

Weather Stories

Storm Team 4 Jul 13

Our flood threat is over. Now it's back to heat advisories for NYC area

Storm Team 4 Jul 12

Up to 4 inches of rain possible as humidity fuels storm threat; flood watch issued for NYC area

Stray evening storms are possible Sunday through Tuesday, then a cold front comes through on Wednesday afternoon and evening, bringing a storm and potentially severe storms behind it. Cooler, less humid air moves in to finish the week.

If it's feeling like the hottest year in recent memory, it's not just in your head (or your sweat).

Storm Team 4 says 2024 is now the hottest year on record (to date). Our recent string of heat has helped bring our average temp just above previous records of 2012 and 2023.

Central Park has also hit 90 degrees 11 times so far this year (as of 7/13), with more 90 degree days expected this week.

Check out the exclusive 10-day forecast below:

Track any approaching storms using our interactive radar below.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Storm Team 4nyc weatherWeather
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports CNBC Money Report Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us