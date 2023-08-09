MTA announces increased NYC subway service coming to these lines: What to know

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced that more service will very soon be coming to multiple NYC subway lines on weekends.

There will be an increase in service on weekends along the 1 and 6 train lines, MTA Chair Janno Lieber said at a press conference Wednesday. Trains will be coming every six minutes instead of every eight minutes -- which Lieber admitted "may not sound like much" but when standing on a hot platform, the agency hopes those two minutes saved will lead to more people riding the subway over the weekends.

Last month more service was added along the G,J and M lines, the MTA said, and more midday service was added along the C line as well.

The changes would come just over a week before the price of a bus and subway ride in the city is set to increase. Starting Aug. 20, the MTA will implement a 15-cent bump, bringing the price for a ride from $2.75 to $2.90.

A single-ride ticket will cost $3.25, while an unlimited ticket would cost $132 a month, up $5 from the current price. The MTA board unanimously voted in favor of the increase in July.

The new fares mark the first time that commuters have seen a price hike in the nation's largest mass transit system since before the pandemic. The MTA raised fares in 2019, but only on weekly and monthly MetroCards. The "base" subway fare was not raised at that time, nor was it raised in 2017, but most commuters don't pay the single-rise base fare anyway, so most experienced the increase four years ago.

Commuter rail fares would increase as well, going up from $250 per month to $260 for LIRR and Metro-North riders. However, the MTA recently announced a fare freeze for Metro-North riders west of the Hudson River. That freeze is set to go before the transit authority's board for approval.

That fare increase will come as the MTA said it would begin its fare free bus pilot on five routes -- one in each borough -- by late September. To see what lines would be made free, click here.

E-ZPass tolls on bridges and tunnels jumped from $6.55 to $6.94 on Aug. 6 — two weeks before the mass transit fare increases.

That's all ahead of congestion pricing, which is on track to be implemented in Spring 2024, which would add another expense for drivers entering Manhattan below 60th Street.