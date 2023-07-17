Free bus routes will be part of MTA pilot program heading to NYC this fall

What to Know The MTA will begin its fare free bus pilot on five routes -- one in each borough -- by late September, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday.

The pilot program will serve around 43,900 daily weekday riders for a period of six to 12 months, Hochul said.

Routes were chosen based on ridership, fare evasion, service adequacy, equity for low-income and economically disadvantaged communities, and access to employment and commercial activity.

"The MTA is the lifeblood of New York City, and I'm proud of the tremendous progress we've made in returning ridership to pre-pandemic levels," Hochul said. "By establishing these fare free bus pilot routes, we are expanding access to public transportation across the city and improving transit equity to better serve all New Yorkers."

Meanwhile MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber welcomed the "innovation" and "creative thinking" of the pilot program.

"We have championed innovation and creative thinking across the transportation network and look forward to seeing how New Yorkers respond to this pilot program," Lieber said.

Routes were chosen based on ridership, fare evasion, service adequacy, equity for low-income and economically disadvantaged communities, and access to employment and commercial activity. Additionally, it is important to note that the pilot will not include free transfers to other buses or subway lines.

Buses on routes in the pilot program will be marked "Fare Free" with green and black destination signage, digital signage onboard buses, decals inside the bus and covers on farebox and OMNY readers.

The bus routes included in the six to twelve month pilot are: