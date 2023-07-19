MTA passes fare and toll hikes. How much will NYC subways, buses and tolls increase in August?

Subway and bus rides around New York City will now cost more.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has unanimously voted on Wednesday for fare and toll increases that would go into effect in August.

Among the new fares would be a base fare of $2.90 for both subways and buses, a 15-cent increase. A single-ride ticket will cost $3.25, while an unlimited ticket would cost $132 a month, up $5 from the current price.

Sources familiar with the matter told NBC New York that the tolls on bridges and tunnels would increase 5.5% as of Aug. 6 — two weeks earlier than the mass transit fare increases being implemented on Aug. 20. The MTA also approved the toll increases unanimously on Wednesday.

Commuter rail fares would increase as well, though the MTA recently announced a fare freeze for Metro-North riders west of the Hudson River. That freeze is set to go before the transit authority's board for approval.

The fare increase comes days after the MTA said it would begin its fare free bus pilot on five routes -- one in each borough -- by late September. To see what lines would be made free, click here.