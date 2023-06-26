Final public hearing on proposed MTA fare hikes scheduled for tonight

What to Know The MTA announced that under the potential hikes the base fare of $2.75 will increase to $2.90. Meanwhile, a monthly pass that is currently $127 will go up to $132.

The MTA's proposed hike would also hit tolls as well. If your EZ Pass is $6.55 each way, proposed increase would exceed $7. Railroads will face similar increases: between 4 and 5%.

Monday is the last time the public can sound off about these potential fare hikes before the MTA votes in July.

Monday marks the final public hearing on proposed MTA fare hikes that -- if approved -- could raise the costs for the first time since the practice of adopting increases every other year was put on hold during the pandemic.

The agency says the potential hike is "moderate." It says it could have been worse if it weren't for a multi-million dollar bail out funded by the state to balance the budget.

According to the MTA, after a pause during the pandemic, they are resuming the practice of adopting fare and toll increases every other year to keep up with rising inflation.

"This fare revenue is critical, but it only covers a portion of our operating costs," MTA Deputy Chief Financial Officer Jai Patel said.

While MTA officials tried to layout what the fare increases would cover, commuters during the public hearings are not convinced that paying more will get results.

"Fare hiking is a major sham," one public meeting attendee said.

