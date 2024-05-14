More than a dozen Red Lobster locations appear to close without warning across NJ, NY

Fourteen Red Lobster locations across New York and New Jersey appear to be closed suddenly on Tuesday, according to the company's website.

Red Lobster has not published any additional information but under the listings for the specific locations, they are listed as "Closed" across the entire week. It's unclear if the locations are temporary or permanent.

In April, CNBC reported Red Lobster was looking for a buyer for the seafood chain of restaurants to avoid a bankruptcy filing. The company was trying to get out of long-term leases across some of its 700+ locations.

TAGex Brands said it is auctioning off more than 50 Red Lobster locations in "winner takes all" auctions where the winner takes all the contents for the location they bid on. In a post on LinkedIn, TAGeX Brands said, " ICYMI: Select Red Lobster locations are CLOSED as of yesterday. We have 50+ auctions now LIVE — the largest restaurant liquidation ever — with fixtures, furniture, and equipment from each location. Oh, and did we mention... WINNER TAKES ALL.⁠"

The auctions are scheduled to end on May 16. The local locations listed are Amherst, Kingston and Rochester in New York, and Ledgewood in New Jersey.

It's not clear what's happening to the other 10 area locations listed on Red Lobster's website. See below for the full list of locations listed as "closed" on the chain's website.

The chain is popular for its "cheddar bay biscuits" and shrimp deals. Last year, the chain's parent company, Thai Union Group, said the restaurant's now permanent all-you-can-eat shrimp for $20 deal was not profitable and more popular than it expected leading to financial losses for Red Lobster.

NBC New York reached out to Red Lobster for comment on the apparent closures and did not hear back.

Getty Images UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 19: A Red Lobster logo hangs outside a restaurant in Pennsylvania, U.S., on Dec. 19, 2007. (Photo by Mike Mergen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Red Lobster locations appearing closed on company website

The New Jersey locations are:

The New York locations are:

Other locations, including Times Square, Brooklyn, Bronx, Hicksville, and Yonkers appeared to be open.