Phase 1 of dreaded G train shutdown starts today: what to know

The MTA says it will run shuttle buses along the G line's route during the shutdowns

By NBC New York Staff

The MTA's dreaded summer G train shutdown starts Friday, and though the entire line won't be shut down at once, the piecemeal closures are likely to give Brooklynites headaches until Labor Day.

The closures for repairs will be split into three sections:

  • From June 28 to July 5, there will be no service between Court Square and Nassau Avenue in either direction
  • From July 5 to Aug. 12, there will be no service between Court Square and Bedford-Nostrand avenues
  • From Aug. 12 to Sept. 3, there will be no service between Bedford-Nostrand and Church avenues

The MTA says it will run shuttle buses along the G line's route during the shutdowns.

For weekdays, those shuttle buses will run every one to four minutes for most of the day, and every five to 10 minutes during late evening and overnight hours.

On the weekends, service will mostly run every three to five minutes during the day.

