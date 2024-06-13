MTA to shut down G line for upgrades for weeks this summer

Brooklynites may be in for some commuter headaches due to a summer shutdown along one subway line for a weeks-long construction project.

G train riders may have to deal with delays and shut downs for weeks between June and September as the MTA gets ready for signal, track and station upgrades.

The entire line won't be shut down all at once, however. The closures for repairs will be split into three sections:

From June 28 to July 5, there will be no service between Court Square and Nassau Avenue in either direction

From July 5 to Aug. 12, there will be no service between Court Square and Bedford-Nostrand avenues.

From Aug. 12 to Sept. 3, there will be no service between Bedford-Nostrand and Church avenues

The MTA said it will run shuttle buses along the G line's route during the shutdowns. For weekdays, those shuttle buses will run every 1-4 minutes for most of the day, and every 5-10 minutes during late evening and overnight hours. On the weekends, service will mostly run every 3-5 minutes during the day.