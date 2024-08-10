2024 Paris Olympics

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Team USA win gold in women's 4x400m relay

The U.S. women, including Shamier Little, Gabby Thomas, and Alexis Holmes broke the previous American record in the event set in the 1988 Seoul Olympics, and won the eighth consecutive gold

By NBC New York Staff

In an absolutely dominant and runaway performance, Team USA captured the gold in the women's 4x400m relay setting a new American record in the race at the Paris Olympics.

The United States team of Shamier Little, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas and Alexis Holmes finished with a time of 3:15.27. Team USA ran past the prior American record set in Seoul in 1998.

Netherlands took the silver medal more than four seconds behind the USA with a time of 3:19.50. Great Britain took the bronze medal with a time of 3:19.72.

The U.S. was within a tenth of a second a world record, according to Olympics.com.

Team USA now has eight consecutive gold medals in the relay event. The United States won the gold in Tokyo three years ago, when Poland won the silver and Jamaica won the bronze.

Getty Images
Gold medallists US' Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone, US' Gabrielle Thomas and US' Alexis Holmes celebrate after competing in the women's 4x400m relay final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 10, 2024. (Photo by Martin BERNETTI / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images)

Of the team running in the final, only Little ran in the first round, when the U.S. came in first in its heat with a time of 3:21.44, the best time of any country.

It's been a good Olympics for the women in this relay. Thomas won a gold medal earlier in the week in the 200m and McLaughlin-Levrone won gold in the 400m hurdles.

In Saturday's final, Shamier ran a leg of 49.48, McLaughlin-Levrone a leg of 47.71, Gabby Thomas a leg of 49.30, and Alexis Holmes with a time of 48.78. Only Holmes ranked second in leg, the other women all ranked first.

The women's 4x400m relay was the final track and field event of the 2024 Olympics at the Stade de France.

