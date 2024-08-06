Gabby Thomas wins 200m and her first Olympics gold medal

After a three-year wait to get back to the podium in the women's 200m, American Gabby Thomas not only made it back to the podium, where she's won a bronze medal before, but she fought to the top to the capture the gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Thomas had a 200m finals time of 21.83 seconds and was able to hold off tough competition from Saint Lucia's Julien Alfred, the 100m gold medalist, who had a time of 22.08. Alfred was seeking the highly-coveted 100m-200m double golds.

Team USA's Brittany Brown won the bronze medal with a time of 22.20.

Thomas was the favorite to win gold after having the top time of 21.86 in the semifinals. She also had the top time of 21.81 in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in June. Thomas won the 200m bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

U.S track and field legend and Olympian Carl Lewis sent his support to Thomas on social media after her win saying, "Congratulations and well-deserved @itsgabbyt."

Thomas' personal best in the 200m is 21.60 seconds and her season best is 21.78.

Team USA's Sha'Carri Richardson, who hoped to race in the event in Paris, couldn't compete after failing to qualify at the U.S. Olympic Trials in June.

The world and Olympic record in the event of 21.34 seconds was set by the USA's Florence Griffith-Joyner in Seoul in 1988.

How many medals does Gabby Thomas have?

Gabby Thomas has three Olympics medals, including gold from the women's 200m in the Paris Olympics, and silver in the 4x100m relay and bronze in the 200m from the Tokyo Olympics,

Here are the Olympic medals Gabby Thomas has:

2024 Paris Olympics - Gold - 200m

2020 Tokyo Olympics - Silver - 4x100m relay

2020 Tokyo Olympics - Bronze - 200m

Is Gabby Thomas competing in any other events in Paris?

Gabby Thomas is not expected to compete in any other events in the Paris Olympics after the women's 200m.

Where is Gabby Thomas from?

Gabby Thomas was born in Atlanta but grew up in Northampton, Mass. when his mother accepted a job at the University of Massachusetts.

Where did Gabby Thomas go to college?

Gabby Thomas was recruited by recruited to go to Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. where he won the 2018 NCAA Indoor title in the 200m.