Team USA's Gabby Thomas is set to compete for gold in the 200m final on Tuesday at the Paris Olympics after winning bronze in the event in Tokyo.

Thomas is the favorite to win gold after having the top time of 21.86 in the semifinals. She also had the top time of 21.81 in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in June. Thomas won the 200m bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 200m final will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 3:40 p.m. ET from the Stade de France.

The U.S.' Brittany Brown and McKenzie Long will also be racing in the 200m event final.

Thomas' personal best in the 200m is 21.60 seconds and her season best is 21.78.

The world and Olympic record in the event by set by the USA's Florence Griffith-Joyner in Seoul in 1988.

When is the women's 200m final?

How to watch the women's 200m final?

The women's 200m final will be shown live on NBC and Peacock. It will also stream live at NBCOlympics.com at the link here.

Gabby Thomas soared to victory in the women's 200m final with a time of 21.81 seconds to book her spot in Paris, her second Olympic Games.

Where is Gabby Thomas from?

Gabby Thomas was born in Atlanta but grew up in Northampton, Mass. when his mother accepted a job at the University of Massachusetts.

Where did Gabby Thomas go to college?

Gabby Thomas was recruited by recruited to go to Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. where he won the 2018 NCAA Indoor title in the 200m.