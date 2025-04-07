Trump Administration
Live Updates

Live updates: Global stocks tumble following Trump's tariff announcement

European and Asian stocks continued to drop in a sign that the market turmoil from President Donald Trump's tariff announcement last week isn't letting up.

By NBC Staff

What to Know

  • Traders continue to pull their money out of the stock market to President Donald Trump's aggressive and sweeping tariffs, in a sign that the major losses from last week are likely to extend into today's trading.
  • Chinese stocks dropped sharply, with investors there catching up after a public holiday Friday; European indexes plunged afresh with E.U. trade ministers meeting today to ready their first response to the Trump administration's levies.
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will be seeking tariff relief when he meets with Trump at the White House today.
  • Trump will also host the 2024 World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House.

European and Asian stocks continued to drop in a sign that the market turmoil from President Donald Trump's tariff announcement last week isn't letting up. Follow live updates.

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Trump Administration
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us