Here's what Olympic events are being held on Sunday, the last day of competition in Paris

Before the Closing Ceremony takes place on Sunday in Paris, a number of medal events will happen to finish out the 2024 Olympics.
Sunday, August 11 is Day at the Paris Olympics and the final day of competition.
While there are definitely few events than most other days, there are still fourteen medal events to watch.
The United States will have some big medal chances on Sunday, including the men's water polo bronze medal match against Hungary, the women's volleyball gold medal match against Italy, and the women's basketball gold medal match against home country France.
How to watch Olympics competition on Sunday
Here's a look at all the Olympics events on Sunday and how to watch:
|Time
|Event
|How to watch
|2:00 a.m. ET
|Athletics - Women's Marathon
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|3:00 a.m. ET
|Handball - Men's Bronze Medal Match
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|3:00 a.m. ET
|Water Polo - Men's Classification 5th-6th
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|4:35 a.m. ET
|Water Polo - Men's Bronze Medal Match
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|5:00 a.m. ET
|Cycling Track - Women's Omnium, Scratch Race 1/4
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|5:00 a.m. ET
|Modern Pentathlon - Women's Individual Final
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|5:00 a.m. ET
|Wrestling - Champ-de-Mars Arena Mat B
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|5:22 a.m. ET
|Cycling Track - Women's Sprint, Semifinals
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|5:29 a.m. ET
|Cycling Track - Men's Keirin, Quarterfinals
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|5:30 a.m. ET
|Basketball - Women's Bronze Medal Game
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|5:30 a.m. ET
|Weightlifting - Women's +81kg
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|5:57 a.m. ET
|Cycling Track - Women's Omnium, Tempo Race 2/4
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|6:25 a.m. ET
|Cycling Track - Women's Sprint, Final for 5th-8th Places
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|6:29 a.m. ET
|Cycling Track - Men's Keirin, Semifinals
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|6:45 a.m. ET
|Cycling Track - Women's Sprint, Finals
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|6:53 a.m. ET
|Cycling Track - Women's Omnium, Elimination Race 3/4
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|7:00 a.m. ET
|Volleyball - Women's Gold Medal Match
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|7:23 a.m. ET
|Cycling Track - Men's Keirin, Finals
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|7:30 a.m. ET
|Handball - Men's Gold Medal Match
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|7:56 a.m. ET
|Cycling Track - Women's Omnium, Points Race 4/4
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|8:00 a.m. ET
|Water Polo - Men's Gold Medal Match
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|9:30 a.m. ET
|Basketball - Women's Gold Medal Game
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|3:00 p.m. ET
|Closing Ceremony
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com