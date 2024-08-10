Here's what Olympic events are being held on Sunday, the last day of competition in Paris

2024 Paris Olympics

Before the Closing Ceremony takes place on Sunday in Paris, a number of medal events will happen to finish out the 2024 Olympics.

Sunday, August 11 is Day at the Paris Olympics and the final day of competition.

While there are definitely few events than most other days, there are still fourteen medal events to watch.

The United States will have some big medal chances on Sunday, including the men's water polo bronze medal match against Hungary, the women's volleyball gold medal match against Italy, and the women's basketball gold medal match against home country France.

How to watch Olympics competition on Sunday

Here's a look at all the Olympics events on Sunday and how to watch:

TimeEventHow to watch
2:00 a.m. ETAthletics - Women's MarathonPeacock, NBCOlympics.com
3:00 a.m. ETHandball - Men's Bronze Medal MatchPeacock, NBCOlympics.com
3:00 a.m. ETWater Polo - Men's Classification 5th-6thPeacock, NBCOlympics.com
4:35 a.m. ETWater Polo - Men's Bronze Medal MatchPeacock, NBCOlympics.com
5:00 a.m. ETCycling Track - Women's Omnium, Scratch Race 1/4Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
5:00 a.m. ETModern Pentathlon - Women's Individual FinalPeacock, NBCOlympics.com
5:00 a.m. ETWrestling - Champ-de-Mars Arena Mat BPeacock, NBCOlympics.com
5:22 a.m. ETCycling Track - Women's Sprint, SemifinalsPeacock, NBCOlympics.com
5:29 a.m. ETCycling Track - Men's Keirin, QuarterfinalsPeacock, NBCOlympics.com
5:30 a.m. ETBasketball - Women's Bronze Medal GamePeacock, NBCOlympics.com
5:30 a.m. ETWeightlifting - Women's +81kgPeacock, NBCOlympics.com
5:57 a.m. ETCycling Track - Women's Omnium, Tempo Race 2/4Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
6:25 a.m. ETCycling Track - Women's Sprint, Final for 5th-8th PlacesPeacock, NBCOlympics.com
6:29 a.m. ETCycling Track - Men's Keirin, SemifinalsPeacock, NBCOlympics.com
6:45 a.m. ETCycling Track - Women's Sprint, FinalsPeacock, NBCOlympics.com
6:53 a.m. ETCycling Track - Women's Omnium, Elimination Race 3/4Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
7:00 a.m. ETVolleyball - Women's Gold Medal MatchPeacock, NBCOlympics.com
7:23 a.m. ETCycling Track - Men's Keirin, FinalsPeacock, NBCOlympics.com
7:30 a.m. ETHandball - Men's Gold Medal MatchPeacock, NBCOlympics.com
7:56 a.m. ETCycling Track - Women's Omnium, Points Race 4/4Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
8:00 a.m. ETWater Polo - Men's Gold Medal MatchPeacock, NBCOlympics.com
9:30 a.m. ETBasketball - Women's Gold Medal GamePeacock, NBCOlympics.com
3:00 p.m. ETClosing CeremonyPeacock, NBCOlympics.com

