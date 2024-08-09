2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony: What you need to know

Every four years the world cheers and watches in awe as athletes display unbelievable physical feats of resilience, skills and strength -- the 2024 Paris Olympics has been no different gifting spectators with unforgettable moments!

However, as the 2024 Olympics inch towards their end, the final hurrah is set for Sunday -- when the Closing Ceremony is scheduled to take place.

Here is what you should know about the 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony.

What is the last event in the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The last event in the 2024 Paris Olympics will be the women's basketball final, with tip off scheduled for 9:30 a.m. EDT on Sunday at Bercy Arena. Wednesday's women's basketball quarterfinals saw the United States, France, Belgium and Australia advance to the semifinals, which will take place Friday.

Who are the flag bearers for Team USA?

Katie Ledecky and Nick Mead were selected by Team USA to lead the country's Olympic team at the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony on Sunday.

Ledecky won four swimming medals in Paris to become the most decorated American female athlete in Olympic history.

"I am incredibly honored to represent Team USA as a flag bearer as we close our time in Paris together,” said Ledecky in a statement. “I am so proud of this team’s accomplishments in Paris and excited to celebrate with my teammates on Sunday.”

Mead was a part of Team USA's first gold in men's four rowing since 1960.

What will take place?

The grand event will feature traditional highlights, including the athletes' parade and the handover of the Olympic flag to the organizers of the 2028 Los Angeles Games. There will be a medal presentation ceremony — for the women’s marathon from earlier in the day.

The event features the same artistic director as the Opening Ceremony— Thomas Jolly.

Organizers said in a recent statement that it will include “over a hundred performers, acrobats, dancers and circus artists.”

There will be musical performances and “the participation of world-renowned singers will complete the picture. ... Part of the show will take place in the air, while the giant sets, costumes and spectacular lighting effects will take spectators on a journey through time, both past and future.”

Jolly added: “It’s a very visual, very choreographic, very acrobatic show with an operatic dimension to give a great visual fresco and say goodbye to athletes from all over the world.”

Is Tom Cruise performing a stunt at the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony?

The "Mission Impossible" star may be taking on his most high-profile feat yet — if rumors are true.

This week, French media reported that Cruise, who is currently in Europe filming “Mission: Impossible 8” and has been spotted in the stands at several Paris Olympic events, including artistic gymnastics, swimming and track & field, will perform a stunt at the Closing Ceremony, which is set to take place at the Stade de France. Part of his performance will include pre-taped scenes.

When will the Closing Ceremony kick off?

The Closing Ceremony is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. EDT on Sunday and last until about 5:15 p.m. EDT.

Where will the Closing Ceremony take place?

Although the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony will take place at Stade de France, where this year's rugby and track and field events have been held.

How can I watch the 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony?

The Closing Ceremony will air live on NBC and stream live on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com, beginning Aug. 11 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.