How to watch, stream the 2024 Paris Olympics

Simone Biles has taken the mat, Calaeb Dressel is in the pool, and Celine Dion delivered one of the most moving performances we've ever seen.

The two-week global competition in which thousands of athletes from hundreds of countries is in full swing. They are competing in 329 events for one of the most prized possessions in all of sport: an Olympic gold medal.

Whether you're watching from home, work, or on your phone, here's how to catch all the action of the 2024 Paris Games.

What channel is the 2024 Olympics on?

NBC and Peacock are carrying an unprecedented amount of live Olympics coverage, with NBC airing at least nine hours of daytime coverage per day and Peacock streaming every event live. Many of the premiere medal events will air live in the United States during the afternoon, with Paris being six hours ahead of the Eastern time zone.

Additional coverage will be available on Telemundo, USA Network, E!, CNBC, Golf Channel and Universo.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch some of your favorite events during the 2024 Olympics in Paris, with programming details to be added as they are announced.

Watch at Rockefeller Center

Rockefeller Center is your one-stop shop for the entire Olympic Games. Swing by and cheer on the athletes with Paris-themed watch parties, interactive activities and photo-ops.

Team USA athletes are expected to swing through after returning from Paris.

Catch all the action through the Closing Ceremony on August 11.

How to watch gymnastics

Gymnastics for women and men will be held in Paris between July 27 and Aug. 5.

What to look for: The U.S. women's gymnastics team is as deep as ever with Suni Lee and Simone Biles — the last two gold-medal winners in the Olympic all-around — making the team. Biles, a four-time gold medalist, is back at the Games after pulling out of multiple events at the Tokyo Olympics while experiencing the spatial disorientation condition known as "twisties."

How to watch swimming

Swimming medal events for women and men will be held in Paris between July 27 and Aug. 4. Here's how you can watch every swimming event.

What to look for: Katie Ledecky, with seven gold medals and three silvers, will look to add to her total and further cement her status as one of the sport's all-time greats. She did, however, see her 13-year unbeaten streak in the 800m freestyle come to an end in February after being upset by 17-year-old Canadian Summer McIntosh. Caeleb Dressel, a seven-time Olympic gold medalist, returned to the pool in year ago after taking a long hiatus from swimming because of an undisclosed medial issue. He, too, will be back in the pool in Paris.

How to watch track and field

Track and field events will be held from Aug. 1 to Aug. 11. Here's how you can watch every track and field event.

What to look for: Noah Lyles will attempt to become the first athlete to win the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay at the Olympics since Usain Bolt and become the "fastest man in the world."

How to watch soccer

The preliminary matches for soccer actually begin before the Opening Ceremony, with games being played on July 24. The men's final will be held on Aug. 9 and the women's final will be on Aug. 10. Here's how you can watch every U.S. men's national team game in Paris.

What to look for: Can the USWNT return to their golden form? The team, which has won four gold medals, took bronze at the Tokyo Olympics and then failed to make the World Cup podium for the first time while attempting to complete a historic three-peat. The team will head to Paris with a new head coach in Emma Hayes and young talents like Sophia Smith and Naomi Girma.

How to watch Team USA basketball

Basketball will be held from July 27 to Aug. 11. The men's gold medal game will be played on Aug. 10 and the women's gold medal game will be on Aug. 11. Here's how you can watch every U.S. men's basketball team game in Paris.

What to look for: Continued U.S. dominance. The men's team has won four straight gold medals, and 16 of 19 overall. The women's team has won seven straight gold medals and nine total in the 11 Olympics it has competed in. The U.S. women have not lost a game at the Olympics since 1992 for a streak of 55 straight wins.

How to watch the Closing Ceremony

The Closing Ceremony will be on Sunday, Aug. 11. Events are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. local time, which is 2 p.m. ET.

The ceremony will air live on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo.