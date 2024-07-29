USA women's field hockey has 3 more pool play games: when to watch

The U.S. women's field hockey team came to the 2024 Paris Olympics embracing an underdog role.

The country has not won an Olympic field hockey medal since the women's team took home bronze at the last Los Angeles Summer Games in 1984, and it has happened only twice, including the men back in 1932.

“Anything can happen in the Olympics" was the phrase teammate Ashley Sessa used last week, stressing the value of players putting themselves in uncomfortable situations and growing from those opportunities. With that in mind, the 20-year-old forward from Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, does not see youth as a drawback and said everyone is concentrating on how to think more about what they have done in the sport versus what they have not done.

“We’re a very mature team,” Sessa said. “A lot of people will say it’s all of our first Olympics and that may play a role, but we really are focused on playing the mental side of it and how we’ve played this game thousands of times and we’ve played for decades.”

The USA women's field hockey team at the Paris Olympics includes locals Amanda Golini from Randolph, New Jersey and Beth Yeager from Greenwich, Connecticut.

Women's field hockey schedule: what's the pool schedule for the Olympics?

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Monday, July 29 - The women of Team USA had a draw with Spain. See highlights here.

Wednesday, July 31 - The match between USA and Australia in Women's Pool B starts at 7:15 a.m. ET. The event will air live on NBC, Peacock, and here.

Thursday, Aug. 1 - Pool B play continues with Team USA against Great Britain starting at 11 a.m. ET.

Thursday, Aug. 2 - The women of Team USA take on South Africa starting at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Quarterfinals start Sunday, Aug. 4.

Where to watch women's field hockey at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Field hockey will air on NBC New York, USA Network and E!. Streaming will be available on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Olympics app and the NBC app.

When did the USA last win a medal in women's field hockey?

The U.S. women won their first and only Olympic field hockey medal at the 1984 Los Angeles games, a bronze.