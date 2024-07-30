Team USA

USA becomes first country to 3,000 Olympics medals

The United States is the first country to have won 3,000 total Olympic medals across summer and winter games

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The United States became the first country Tuesday to win 3,000 total Olympic medals -- winter and summer Olympics combined.

In the Paris Olympics, the United States has already won more than 25 medals.

No doubt, swimming has contributed greatly to the United States' total over the years.

USA Swimming also earned its 600th medal on the same day the United States topped the 3,000 milestone.

Some said the milestone reminded them of the University of Michigan's milestone of 1,000 wins in college football.

