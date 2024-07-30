USA becomes first country to 3,000 Olympics medals

The United States became the first country Tuesday to win 3,000 total Olympic medals -- winter and summer Olympics combined.

In the Paris Olympics, the United States has already won more than 25 medals.

No doubt, swimming has contributed greatly to the United States' total over the years.

HISTORY. MADE.



Regan Smith and Katharine Berkoff’s 100 back medals mark the 599th and 600th Olympic swimming medals in U.S. history!@TeamUSA | #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/7wE1uVB43o — USA Swimming (@USASwimming) July 30, 2024

USA Swimming also earned its 600th medal on the same day the United States topped the 3,000 milestone.

Some said the milestone reminded them of the University of Michigan's milestone of 1,000 wins in college football.

