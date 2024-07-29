Olympic medal count: Team USA adds eight more — see the full leaderboard for Day 3

The Olympic Games are underway from Paris!

For a full rundown of all the events each day, we have a full breakdown of everything airing, along with where and how to watch. Every Olympic event will be streaming live on Peacock.

When it comes to the medal count, the United States is the favorite to win the most medals. China is unlikely to overtake the U.S. in the overall medal haul, but has a chance to win more gold medals than the Americans.

So which country is leading in medals as of the third day of competition? Here is a look at the Olympic medal count (and keep reading for some Team USA highlights from Day 3).

Here is the full leaderboard, last updated July 28 at 5 p.m.

Here's a breakdown of what events Team USA has won medals in and the athletes involved:

DATE SPORT EVENT ATHLETE(S) 🥇GOLD (3) July 28 Fencing Women individual foil Lee Kiefer July 28 Swimming Women 100m butterfly Torri Huske July 27 Swimming Men 4x100m freestyle Jack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King 🥈SILVER (8) July 29 Swimming Women 400m individual medley Katie Grimes July 29 Skateboarding Men street Jagger Eaton July 28 Swimming Men 100m breaststroke Nic Fink July 28 Fencing Women individual foil Lauren Scruggs July 28 Swimming Women 100m butterfly Gretchen Walsh July 28 Cycling Women mountain bike Haley Batten July 27 Swimming Women 4x100m freestyle Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel July 27 Diving Women springboard 3m synchronized Sarah Bacon & Kassidy Cook 🥉BRONZE (9) July 29 Fencing Men individual foil Nick Itkin July 29 Swimming Men 100 backstroke Ryan Murphy July 29 Swimming Men 200m freestyle Luke Hobson July 29 Swimming Women 400m individual medley Emma Weyant July 29 Gymnastics Men Team Richard Frederick, Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone and Stephen Nedoroscik July 29 Skateboarding Men street Nyjah Huston July 28 Swimming Men 400m individual medley Carson Foster July 27 Swimming Women 400m freestyle Katie Ledecky July 27 Cycling Women individual time trial Chloe Dygert

The last Summer Olympics in which the United States did not top the gold medal table was in 2008 in Beijing. Countries always get a medal bump being the host nation, and France is expected to almost triple the number of gold medals it won in Tokyo.

Team USA won 12 medals over the weekend, including three golds. Of those 12 overall medals won, nine were won by female athletes. U.S. women claimed gold and silver in two events for the day: the 100m butterfly in swimming, and the fencing individual foil.

Team USA Highlights: Day 3

MEN'S GYMNASTICS MEDAL DROUGHT IS OVER

The U.S. men's gymnastics team is back on the podium for the first time since 2008.

The squad of Frederick Richard, Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone and Stephen Nedoroscik posted a combined score of 257.793 to take bronze in the men's team final on Monday at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Japan won gold with a 259.594 and China took silver with a 259.062.

Nedoroscik secured the win as the anchor on the final rotation of pommel horse, his specialty, by scoring a a 14.866. Juda had scored a 13.900 on pommel horse and Malone a 13.700 to set the stage.

SWIMMING IN MEDALS

The Paris pool has been very good for Team USA, which added more swimming medals on Monday.

Katie Grimes and Emma Weyant won silver and bronze in the women's 400m IM, trailing only Canada's Summer McIntosh, who holds the world record for the event.

American Luke Hobson took home his first-ever Olympic medal in the men's 200m freestyle, coming in only .07 seconds behind gold medal winner David Popovici of Romania.

Popovici finished with a time of 1:44.72, while Hobson finished with 1:44.79.

KICKFLIPPING TO THE PODIUM

Jagger Eaton and Nyjah Huston added two medals to the Team USA tally in the skateboarding street event on Monday.

Eaton, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist, improved to silver in Paris. He finished with a 281.04 total score in the final, putting him just one-tenth of a point behind Japan's Yuto Horigome, who successfully defended his gold medal.

Huston finished with a 279.38, giving him bronze after he placed seventh in Tokyo.

Stephen Wade of the Associated Press contributed to this report.