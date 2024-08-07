2024 Paris Olympics

Team USA's Quincy Hall wins gold in men's 400m with personal best time, Michael Norman finishes last

Great Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith finished just behind Hall and won the silver. Zambia's Muzala Samukonga took the bronze

If there ever was a time for American track and field athlete Quincy Hall to run a personal best in the 400m, it was during the Olympics final. He did just that on Wednesday, racing his best time in the event and taking home the gold medal.

In a highly competitive race that came down to a difference of .04 seconds, Hall finished with a personal best time of 43.40 seconds, good enough for first place.

Great Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith finished just behind Hall with a time of 43.44 for the silver medal and Zambia's Muzala Samukonga took the bronze with a time of 43.74.

Hall, 26, was a favorite to medal in the event after earning a world bronze medal in 2023 and winning the title at the U.S. Olympic Trials in June.

USA's Michael Norman was also a favorite for the podium but he was flagged for improper contact and finished last with a time of 45.62. Chris Bailey finished in sixth with a time of 44.58 seconds.

In the trials in June, Hall finished first with a time of 44.17 seconds, followed by Norman with 44.31 seconds.

This was Hall's first Olympic medal and he had legions of fans cheering him on in the Paris stadium, waving American flags.

He was congratulated on social media by some of Team USA's track and field stars.

