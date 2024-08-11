Olympic medal count tracker: US-China battling for lead in golds, as USA dominates total medal count standings

With one day of competition left, it's a tight race for which country will win the most gold at the Paris Olympics.

After 15 days of competition, the United States currently sits with 122 total medals, including 38 gold, 42 silver and 42 bronze.

China has 90 total medals, but the most gold with 39, plus 27 silver and 24 bronze.

Great Britain has the third most total medals with 63, while Australia and Japan have the third most gold with 18.

On Saturday, the United States won 11 medals, including five gold, three silver, and three bronze. This was the second-highest medal earning day for the U.S. since the start of the Paris Olympics.

The United States men's basketball team defeated France for its fifth straight gold medal while the U.S. women's soccer team (USWNT) beat Brazil to take home their first gold since 2012.

So with one day to go and just over 10 medal events tomorrow, will the U.S. close the gold gap with China?

The United States will definitely have at least several chances at gold in women's volleyball and women's basketball where the USA is in the final medal matches.

Paris Olympic Medal Count - Day 15