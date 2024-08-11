2024 Paris Olympics

Olympic medal count tracker: US-China battling for lead in golds, as USA dominates total medal count standings

The United States is expected to be at the top of the medal count at the Paris Olympics, but will it win the most gold medals? The U.S. definitely has a chance but China is right there

With one day of competition left, it's a tight race for which country will win the most gold at the Paris Olympics.

After 15 days of competition, the United States currently sits with 122 total medals, including 38 gold, 42 silver and 42 bronze.

China has 90 total medals, but the most gold with 39, plus 27 silver and 24 bronze.

Great Britain has the third most total medals with 63, while Australia and Japan have the third most gold with 18.

On Saturday, the United States won 11 medals, including five gold, three silver, and three bronze. This was the second-highest medal earning day for the U.S. since the start of the Paris Olympics.

The United States men's basketball team defeated France for its fifth straight gold medal while the U.S. women's soccer team (USWNT) beat Brazil to take home their first gold since 2012.

So with one day to go and just over 10 medal events tomorrow, will the U.S. close the gold gap with China?

The United States will definitely have at least several chances at gold in women's volleyball and women's basketball where the USA is in the final medal matches.

Paris Olympic Medal Count - Day 15

🥇GOLD (38)
Aug. 10Track and FieldWomen's 100m HurdlesMasai Russel
Aug. 10Track and FieldWomen's 4x400m RelayShamier Little, Alexis Holmes, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, Quanera Hayes, Aaliyah Butler, Kaylyn Brown,
Aug. 10Track and FieldMen's 4x400m RelayRai Benjamin, Bryce Deadmon, Vernon Norwood, Chris Bailey, Quincy Wilson
Aug. 10BasketballMen's
Aug. 10SoccerWomen's
Aug. 9WeightliftingWomen's 71kg/156 lbsOlivia Reeves
Aug. 9Track and FieldMen 400m hurdlesRai Benjamin
Aug. 9Track and FieldWomen's 4x100m relaySha'Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha "Teetee" Terry
Aug. 8Track and FieldMen 110m hurdlesGrant Holloway
Aug. 8Track and FieldWomen 400m hurdlesSydney McLaughlin-Levrone
Aug. 8Track and FieldWomen long jumpTara Davis-Woodhall
Aug. 7WrestlingWomen freestyle 50kgSarah Ann Hildebrandt
Aug. 7Track and FieldMen 400mQuincy Hall
Aug. 7CyclingWomen team pursuitChloé Dygert, Kristen Faulkner, Jennifer Valente, Lily Williams
Aug. 6WrestlingWomen Freestyle 68kgAmit Elor
Aug. 6Track and FieldMen 1500mCole Hocker
Aug. 6Track and FieldWomen 200mGabby Thomas
Aug. 5SurfingWomenCarolina Marks
Aug. 5Track and FieldWomen discus throwValerie Allman
Aug. 4Track and FieldMen 100mNoah Lyles
Aug. 4SwimmingWomen 4x100m medley relayTorri Huske, Gretchen Walsh, Regan Smith and Lilly King
Aug. 4SwimmingMen 1500m freestyleBobby Finke
Aug. 4GolfMen individualScottie Scheffler
Aug. 4CyclingWomen road raceKristen Faulkner
Aug. 3SwimmingMixed 4x100m relayRyan Murphy, Nic Fink, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske
Aug. 3SwimmingWomen 800m freestyleKatie Ledecky
Aug. 3Track and FieldMen shotputRyan Crouser
Aug. 3ShootingMen skeetVincent Hancock
Aug. 3GymnasticsWomen vaultSimone Biles
Aug. 1FencingWomen team foilLee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs, Jacqueline Dubrovich, Maia Weintraub
Aug. 1SwimmingWomen 200m breaststrokeKate Douglass
Aug. 1GymnasticsWomen all-aroundSimone Biles
Aug. 1RowingMen fourJustin Best, Liam Corrigan, Michael Grady, Nicholas Mead
July 31SwimmingWomen 1500m freestyleKatie Ledecky
July 30GymnasticsWomen TeamSimone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Suni Lee
July 28FencingWomen individual foilLee Kiefer
July 28SwimmingWomen 100m butterflyTorri Huske
July 27SwimmingMen 4x100m freestyleJack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King
🥈SILVER (42)
Aug. 10Sport ClimbingWomen's Boulder & LeadBrooke Raboutou
Aug. 10Track and FieldMen's High JumpShelby McEwen
Aug. 10Canoe SprintWomen's Canoe Single 200mNevin Harrison
Aug. 9WrestlingMen 57kgSpencer Lee
Aug. 8Track and FieldMen 200mKenneth Bednarek
Aug. 8Track and FieldMen 110m hurdlesDaniel Roberts
Aug. 8Track and FieldWomen 400m hurdlesAnna Cockrell
Aug. 7Track and FieldWomen pole vaultKatie Moon
Aug. 7Track and FieldMen 3000m steeplechaseKenneth Rooks
Aug. 7SkateboardingMen ParkTom Schaar
Aug. 7Artistic SwimmingTeam
Aug. 6Track and FieldWomen hammer throwEnnette Nneka Echikunwoke
Aug. 5Track and FieldMen pole vaultSam Kendricks
Aug. 5TriathlonMixed relaySeth Rider, Taylor Spivey, Morgan Pearson, Taylor Knibb
Aug. 5ShootingMixed team skeetAusten Smith and Vincent Hancock
Aug. 5GymnasticsWomen floor exerciseSimone Biles
Aug. 4SwimmingMen 4x100m medley relayCaeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong, Nic Fink
Aug. 4ArcheryMen individualBrady Ellison
Aug. 3Track and FieldWomen 100mSha'Carri Richardson
Aug. 3Track and FieldMixed 4x400m relayVernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon, Kaylyn Brown
Aug. 3Track and FieldMen shotputJoe Kovacs
Aug. 3SwimmingWomen 200m individual medleyKate Douglass
Aug. 3ShootingMen skeetConner Lynn Prince
Aug. 3TennisMen doublesAustin Krajicek & Rajeev Ram
Aug. 2SwimmingWomen 200m backstrokeRegan Smith
Aug. 2ShootingWomen 50m rifleSagen Maddalena
Aug. 2EquestrianTeam jumpingKarl Cook, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward
Aug. 1SwimmingWomen 4x200m freestyle relayClaire Weinstein, Paige Madden, Katie Ledecky, Erin Gemmell
Aug. 1SwimmingWomen 200m butterflyRegan Smith
July 31SwimmingWomen 100m freestyleTorri Huske
July 31CyclingWomen BMX freestylePerris Benegas
July 30SwimmingMen 800m freestyleBobby Finke
July 30SwimmingMen 4x200m freestyle relayLuke Hobson, Carson Foster, Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith
July 30SwimmingWomen 100m backstrokeRegan Smith
July 29SwimmingWomen 400m individual medleyKatie Grimes
July 29SkateboardingMen streetJagger Eaton
July 28SwimmingMen 100m breaststrokeNic Fink
July 28FencingWomen individual foilLauren Scruggs
July 28SwimmingWomen 100m butterflyGretchen Walsh
July 28CyclingWomen mountain bikeHaley Batten
July 27SwimmingWomen 4x100m freestyleKate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel
July 27DivingWomen springboard 3m synchronizedSarah Bacon & Kassidy Cook
🥉BRONZE (42)
Aug. 10WrestlingMen's Freestyle 74kgKyle Douglas Dake
Aug. 10BreakingB-BoysVictor
Aug. 10Track and FieldMen's 5000mGrant Fisher
Aug. 9WrestlingWomen 57kg freestyleHelen Maroulis
Aug. 9WrestlingMen 86kg (189 pounds) Aaron Brooks
Aug. 9VolleyballMen
Aug. 9TaekwondoWomen's 67kg/148 lbsKristina Teachout
Aug. 8Track and FieldMen 200mNoah Lyles
Aug. 8Track and FieldWomen long jumpJasmine Moore
Aug. 8Sports ClimbingMen speedSam Watson
Aug. 7WeightliftingMen 61kgHampton Morris
Aug. 6BoxingMen welterweight (71kg)Omari Jones
Aug. 6Track and FieldMen 1500mYared Nuguse
Aug. 6Track and FieldWomen 200mBrittany Brown
Aug. 53x3 basketballWomenDearica Hamby, Cierra Burdick, Hailey Van Lith, Rhyne Howard
Aug. 5GymnasticsWomen floor exerciseJordan Chiles
Aug. 4Track and FieldMen 100mFred Kerley
Aug. 4ShootingWomen skeetAusten Smith
Aug. 4GymnasticsWomen uneven barsSuni Lee
Aug. 3Track and FieldWomen triple jumpJasmine Moore
Aug. 3Track and FieldWomen 100mMelissa Jefferson
Aug. 3SwimmingWomen 800m freestylePaige Madden
Aug. 3GymnasticsMen pommel horseStephen Nedoroscik
Aug. 3GymnasticsWomen vaultJade Carey
Aug. 3TennisMen doublesTaylor Fritz & Tommy Paul
Aug. 3RowingMen eightChristopther Carlson, Peter Chatain, Clark Dean, Henry Hollingsworth, Reilly Milne, Evan Olson, Pieter Quinton, Nicholas Rusher, Christian Tabash
Aug. 2Track and FieldMen 10,000mGrant Fisher
Aug. 2SailingMen skiffIan Barrows & Hanks Henken
Aug. 2ArcheryMixed teamBrady Ellison & Casey Kaufhold
Aug. 1GymnasticsWomen all-aroundSuni Lee
July 31CanoeingWomen canoe slalomEvy Leibfarth
July 30SwimmingWomen 100m backstrokeKatharine Berkoff
July 30RugbyWomen
July 29FencingMen individual foilNick Itkin
July 29SwimmingMen 100 backstrokeRyan Murphy
July 29SwimmingMen 200m freestyleLuke Hobson
July 29SwimmingWomen 400m individual medleyEmma Weyant
July 29GymnasticsMen TeamRichard Frederick, Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone and Stephen Nedoroscik
July 29SkateboardingMen streetNyjah Huston
July 28SwimmingMen 400m individual medleyCarson Foster
July 27SwimmingWomen 400m freestyleKatie Ledecky
July 27CyclingWomen individual time trialChloe Dygert

