Olympic medal count tracker: US-China battling for lead in golds, as USA dominates total medal count standings

With one day of competition left, it's a tight race for which country will win the most gold at the Paris Olympics.
After 15 days of competition, the United States currently sits with 122 total medals, including 38 gold, 42 silver and 42 bronze.
China has 90 total medals, but the most gold with 39, plus 27 silver and 24 bronze.
Great Britain has the third most total medals with 63, while Australia and Japan have the third most gold with 18.
On Saturday, the United States won 11 medals, including five gold, three silver, and three bronze. This was the second-highest medal earning day for the U.S. since the start of the Paris Olympics.
The United States men's basketball team defeated France for its fifth straight gold medal while the U.S. women's soccer team (USWNT) beat Brazil to take home their first gold since 2012.
So with one day to go and just over 10 medal events tomorrow, will the U.S. close the gold gap with China?
The United States will definitely have at least several chances at gold in women's volleyball and women's basketball where the USA is in the final medal matches.
Paris Olympic Medal Count - Day 15
|DATE
|SPORT
|EVENT
|ATHLETE(S)
|🥇GOLD (38)
|Aug. 10
|Track and Field
|Women's 100m Hurdles
|Masai Russel
|Aug. 10
|Track and Field
|Women's 4x400m Relay
|Shamier Little, Alexis Holmes, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, Quanera Hayes, Aaliyah Butler, Kaylyn Brown,
|Aug. 10
|Track and Field
|Men's 4x400m Relay
|Rai Benjamin, Bryce Deadmon, Vernon Norwood, Chris Bailey, Quincy Wilson
|Aug. 10
|Basketball
|Men's
|Aug. 10
|Soccer
|Women's
|Aug. 9
|Weightlifting
|Women's 71kg/156 lbs
|Olivia Reeves
|Aug. 9
|Track and Field
|Men 400m hurdles
|Rai Benjamin
|Aug. 9
|Track and Field
|Women's 4x100m relay
|Sha'Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha "Teetee" Terry
|Aug. 8
|Track and Field
|Men 110m hurdles
|Grant Holloway
|Aug. 8
|Track and Field
|Women 400m hurdles
|Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
|Aug. 8
|Track and Field
|Women long jump
|Tara Davis-Woodhall
|Aug. 7
|Wrestling
|Women freestyle 50kg
|Sarah Ann Hildebrandt
|Aug. 7
|Track and Field
|Men 400m
|Quincy Hall
|Aug. 7
|Cycling
|Women team pursuit
|Chloé Dygert, Kristen Faulkner, Jennifer Valente, Lily Williams
|Aug. 6
|Wrestling
|Women Freestyle 68kg
|Amit Elor
|Aug. 6
|Track and Field
|Men 1500m
|Cole Hocker
|Aug. 6
|Track and Field
|Women 200m
|Gabby Thomas
|Aug. 5
|Surfing
|Women
|Carolina Marks
|Aug. 5
|Track and Field
|Women discus throw
|Valerie Allman
|Aug. 4
|Track and Field
|Men 100m
|Noah Lyles
|Aug. 4
|Swimming
|Women 4x100m medley relay
|Torri Huske, Gretchen Walsh, Regan Smith and Lilly King
|Aug. 4
|Swimming
|Men 1500m freestyle
|Bobby Finke
|Aug. 4
|Golf
|Men individual
|Scottie Scheffler
|Aug. 4
|Cycling
|Women road race
|Kristen Faulkner
|Aug. 3
|Swimming
|Mixed 4x100m relay
|Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske
|Aug. 3
|Swimming
|Women 800m freestyle
|Katie Ledecky
|Aug. 3
|Track and Field
|Men shotput
|Ryan Crouser
|Aug. 3
|Shooting
|Men skeet
|Vincent Hancock
|Aug. 3
|Gymnastics
|Women vault
|Simone Biles
|Aug. 1
|Fencing
|Women team foil
|Lee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs, Jacqueline Dubrovich, Maia Weintraub
|Aug. 1
|Swimming
|Women 200m breaststroke
|Kate Douglass
|Aug. 1
|Gymnastics
|Women all-around
|Simone Biles
|Aug. 1
|Rowing
|Men four
|Justin Best, Liam Corrigan, Michael Grady, Nicholas Mead
|July 31
|Swimming
|Women 1500m freestyle
|Katie Ledecky
|July 30
|Gymnastics
|Women Team
|Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Suni Lee
|July 28
|Fencing
|Women individual foil
|Lee Kiefer
|July 28
|Swimming
|Women 100m butterfly
|Torri Huske
|July 27
|Swimming
|Men 4x100m freestyle
|Jack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King
|🥈SILVER (42)
|Aug. 10
|Sport Climbing
|Women's Boulder & Lead
|Brooke Raboutou
|Aug. 10
|Track and Field
|Men's High Jump
|Shelby McEwen
|Aug. 10
|Canoe Sprint
|Women's Canoe Single 200m
|Nevin Harrison
|Aug. 9
|Wrestling
|Men 57kg
|Spencer Lee
|Aug. 8
|Track and Field
|Men 200m
|Kenneth Bednarek
|Aug. 8
|Track and Field
|Men 110m hurdles
|Daniel Roberts
|Aug. 8
|Track and Field
|Women 400m hurdles
|Anna Cockrell
|Aug. 7
|Track and Field
|Women pole vault
|Katie Moon
|Aug. 7
|Track and Field
|Men 3000m steeplechase
|Kenneth Rooks
|Aug. 7
|Skateboarding
|Men Park
|Tom Schaar
|Aug. 7
|Artistic Swimming
|Team
|Aug. 6
|Track and Field
|Women hammer throw
|Ennette Nneka Echikunwoke
|Aug. 5
|Track and Field
|Men pole vault
|Sam Kendricks
|Aug. 5
|Triathlon
|Mixed relay
|Seth Rider, Taylor Spivey, Morgan Pearson, Taylor Knibb
|Aug. 5
|Shooting
|Mixed team skeet
|Austen Smith and Vincent Hancock
|Aug. 5
|Gymnastics
|Women floor exercise
|Simone Biles
|Aug. 4
|Swimming
|Men 4x100m medley relay
|Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong, Nic Fink
|Aug. 4
|Archery
|Men individual
|Brady Ellison
|Aug. 3
|Track and Field
|Women 100m
|Sha'Carri Richardson
|Aug. 3
|Track and Field
|Mixed 4x400m relay
|Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon, Kaylyn Brown
|Aug. 3
|Track and Field
|Men shotput
|Joe Kovacs
|Aug. 3
|Swimming
|Women 200m individual medley
|Kate Douglass
|Aug. 3
|Shooting
|Men skeet
|Conner Lynn Prince
|Aug. 3
|Tennis
|Men doubles
|Austin Krajicek & Rajeev Ram
|Aug. 2
|Swimming
|Women 200m backstroke
|Regan Smith
|Aug. 2
|Shooting
|Women 50m rifle
|Sagen Maddalena
|Aug. 2
|Equestrian
|Team jumping
|Karl Cook, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward
|Aug. 1
|Swimming
|Women 4x200m freestyle relay
|Claire Weinstein, Paige Madden, Katie Ledecky, Erin Gemmell
|Aug. 1
|Swimming
|Women 200m butterfly
|Regan Smith
|July 31
|Swimming
|Women 100m freestyle
|Torri Huske
|July 31
|Cycling
|Women BMX freestyle
|Perris Benegas
|July 30
|Swimming
|Men 800m freestyle
|Bobby Finke
|July 30
|Swimming
|Men 4x200m freestyle relay
|Luke Hobson, Carson Foster, Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith
|July 30
|Swimming
|Women 100m backstroke
|Regan Smith
|July 29
|Swimming
|Women 400m individual medley
|Katie Grimes
|July 29
|Skateboarding
|Men street
|Jagger Eaton
|July 28
|Swimming
|Men 100m breaststroke
|Nic Fink
|July 28
|Fencing
|Women individual foil
|Lauren Scruggs
|July 28
|Swimming
|Women 100m butterfly
|Gretchen Walsh
|July 28
|Cycling
|Women mountain bike
|Haley Batten
|July 27
|Swimming
|Women 4x100m freestyle
|Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel
|July 27
|Diving
|Women springboard 3m synchronized
|Sarah Bacon & Kassidy Cook
|🥉BRONZE (42)
|Aug. 10
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 74kg
|Kyle Douglas Dake
|Aug. 10
|Breaking
|B-Boys
|Victor
|Aug. 10
|Track and Field
|Men's 5000m
|Grant Fisher
|Aug. 9
|Wrestling
|Women 57kg freestyle
|Helen Maroulis
|Aug. 9
|Wrestling
|Men 86kg (189 pounds)
|Aaron Brooks
|Aug. 9
|Volleyball
|Men
|Aug. 9
|Taekwondo
|Women's 67kg/148 lbs
|Kristina Teachout
|Aug. 8
|Track and Field
|Men 200m
|Noah Lyles
|Aug. 8
|Track and Field
|Women long jump
|Jasmine Moore
|Aug. 8
|Sports Climbing
|Men speed
|Sam Watson
|Aug. 7
|Weightlifting
|Men 61kg
|Hampton Morris
|Aug. 6
|Boxing
|Men welterweight (71kg)
|Omari Jones
|Aug. 6
|Track and Field
|Men 1500m
|Yared Nuguse
|Aug. 6
|Track and Field
|Women 200m
|Brittany Brown
|Aug. 5
|3x3 basketball
|Women
|Dearica Hamby, Cierra Burdick, Hailey Van Lith, Rhyne Howard
|Aug. 5
|Gymnastics
|Women floor exercise
|Jordan Chiles
|Aug. 4
|Track and Field
|Men 100m
|Fred Kerley
|Aug. 4
|Shooting
|Women skeet
|Austen Smith
|Aug. 4
|Gymnastics
|Women uneven bars
|Suni Lee
|Aug. 3
|Track and Field
|Women triple jump
|Jasmine Moore
|Aug. 3
|Track and Field
|Women 100m
|Melissa Jefferson
|Aug. 3
|Swimming
|Women 800m freestyle
|Paige Madden
|Aug. 3
|Gymnastics
|Men pommel horse
|Stephen Nedoroscik
|Aug. 3
|Gymnastics
|Women vault
|Jade Carey
|Aug. 3
|Tennis
|Men doubles
|Taylor Fritz & Tommy Paul
|Aug. 3
|Rowing
|Men eight
|Christopther Carlson, Peter Chatain, Clark Dean, Henry Hollingsworth, Reilly Milne, Evan Olson, Pieter Quinton, Nicholas Rusher, Christian Tabash
|Aug. 2
|Track and Field
|Men 10,000m
|Grant Fisher
|Aug. 2
|Sailing
|Men skiff
|Ian Barrows & Hanks Henken
|Aug. 2
|Archery
|Mixed team
|Brady Ellison & Casey Kaufhold
|Aug. 1
|Gymnastics
|Women all-around
|Suni Lee
|July 31
|Canoeing
|Women canoe slalom
|Evy Leibfarth
|July 30
|Swimming
|Women 100m backstroke
|Katharine Berkoff
|July 30
|Rugby
|Women
|July 29
|Fencing
|Men individual foil
|Nick Itkin
|July 29
|Swimming
|Men 100 backstroke
|Ryan Murphy
|July 29
|Swimming
|Men 200m freestyle
|Luke Hobson
|July 29
|Swimming
|Women 400m individual medley
|Emma Weyant
|July 29
|Gymnastics
|Men Team
|Richard Frederick, Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone and Stephen Nedoroscik
|July 29
|Skateboarding
|Men street
|Nyjah Huston
|July 28
|Swimming
|Men 400m individual medley
|Carson Foster
|July 27
|Swimming
|Women 400m freestyle
|Katie Ledecky
|July 27
|Cycling
|Women individual time trial
|Chloe Dygert