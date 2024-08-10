USWNT wins soccer gold medal after defeating Brazil 1-0 in final match of Paris Olympics and bringing home first gold since 2012

The U.S. women's soccer team is back on top of the podium at an Olympics for the first time in 12 years after defeating Brazil and winning the gold medal on Saturday in the final match in Paris.

The U.S. beat Brazil 1-0 behind a second-half goal by USA forward Mallory Swanson in the 57th minute. It was a milestone game for Swanson, 26. In addition to scoring the winning goal and sole score of the game, with her appearance, she earned her 100th cap.

The United States went undefeated at the Paris Olympics and didn't allow a goal in any of its three knockout games.

The USWNT had not won gold at an Olympics since 2012, having lost in the quarterfinals in 2016 and earning the bronze in 2020. New head coach Emma Hayes coached her first match with the team June 1 and came in with a mission of winning.

“I like winning. It’s part of my DNA. I’ve got a team that likes winning, so of course our goal tomorrow is to win the gold medal," she told NBC Olympics on Friday.

Bridgeport's Alyssa Naeher had some tremendous saves, especially in the stoppage time of the second half, to keep Brazil from scoring.

This was the third gold medal match between the USA and Brazil, and the U.S. has now won all three, including 2004 and 2008.

Brazil's Marta, 38, was playing in her six Olympics and what is believed to be her final international tournament.

Paris , France - 10 August 2024; Mallory Swanson of Team United States shoots to score her side's first goal during the women's gold medal match between Team Brazil and Team United States at Parc des Princes during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

A number of athletes and celebrities were in attendance for the game, including former USWNT star Megan Rapinoe and actor Tom Cruise, who is rumored to have a role at Sunday's closing ceremony.

The U.S. beat Germany 1-0 in the semifinals and Japan 1-0 in the quarterfinals to get the matchup against Brazil, who will take home the silver medal.

How many medals has the U.S. women's soccer team won?

Women's soccer made its debut at the Olympics in 1996. Since then, the United States has won five gold medals. Here's how the USWNT has done:

1996 Atlanta Olympics - Gold

2000 Sydney Olympics - Silver

2004 Athens Olympics - Gold

2008 Beijing Olympics - Gold

2012 London Olympics - Gold

2016 Rio Olympics - Quarterfinals - no medal

2020 Tokyo Olympics - Bronze

2024 Paris Olympics - Gold

The U.S. women have now five out of the eight gold medals at the Olympics since 1996. No other country has won more than once (Norway in 2000, Germany in 2016, Canada in 2020).

The only time the U.S. left an Olympics emptyhanded without a medal was the 2016 Rio Olympics.