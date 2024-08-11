2024 Paris Olympics

2024 Olympics Final Medal Count: Here's how many gold medals the USA won in race with China

The United States won the total medal count earning 126 medals in Paris this summer

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The gold medal race between the United States and China came down to the final event of the Paris Olympics. And after 16 days of competition, the U.S. and China will share the title for most golds in 2024.

The United States and China will both end the Paris Olympics with 40 gold medals each. The U.S. won the total medal count with 126 (40 gold, 44 silver, and 42 bronze). China came in second in the total medal race with 91 (40 gold, 27 silver, and 24 bronze).

The U.S. has been battling with China for the lead in gold medals at the Paris Olympics over the last several days. The U.S. entered the final day of competition one gold medal behind China (38 to 39).

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

China was able to take an early gold medal on Sunday as Li Wenwen won the top medal in women's +81kg weightlifting. The United States followed up with a gold of its own as Jennifer Valente defended her women's omnium title in cycling track.

With the United States down by one gold medal to China, it would all come down to the women's basketball final and a chance to tie China for the most gold medals at the Paris Olympics.

In a really close game throughout, the U.S. women's basketball team was able to fight through to a 67-66 win and a gold medal, the team's record eighth straight. The medals at the women's basketball game are regularly the final ones awarded at each Summer Olympics.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The United States won a total of five medals on Sunday, including the gold in women's basketball, a gold in women's omnium (cycling track), a silver in women's freestyle 76kg (wrestling), a team silver in women's volleyball, and a bronze in men's water polo.

The United States' bronze total decreased by one on Sunday after the Federation Internationale de Gymnastique and the IOC announced Jordan Chiles' medal in the women's floor final would go to Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu after a ruling by an international arbitration court.

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics

Live updates: Team USA ties China in gold medals to close out Paris Olympics

2024 Paris Olympics

What happened to Megan Keith? Why the runner finished her race alone

In Tokyo three years ago, the United States came out on top in the gold medal race, besting China 39 to 38 gold. The U.S. had a total 113 medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The U.S. was more dominant in Rio in 2016, when it had 46 gold medals to Great Britain's 27 and China's 26.

What was the final medal count for the 2024 Olympics in Paris?

What medals did the USA win on Day 16?

  • Gold - Basketball - Women's
  • Gold - Cycling Track - Women's Omnium: Jennifer Valente
  • Silver - Wrestling - Women's Freestyle 76kg: Alexis Kennedy Blades
  • Silver - Volleyball - Women's
  • Bronze - Water Polo - Men's

Here's a look at all the medals Team USA has won at the Olympics in 2024

DATE SPORTEVENTATHLETE(S)
🥇GOLD (40)
Aug. 10BasketballWomen's
Aug. 10Cycling TrackWomen's OmniumJennifer Valente
Aug. 10Track and FieldWomen's 100m HurdlesMasai Russel
Aug. 10Track and FieldWomen's 4x400m RelayShamier Little, Alexis Holmes, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, Quanera Hayes, Aaliyah Butler, Kaylyn Brown,
Aug. 10Track and FieldMen's 4x400m RelayRai Benjamin, Bryce Deadmon, Vernon Norwood, Chris Bailey, Quincy Wilson
Aug. 10BasketballMen's
Aug. 10SoccerWomen's
Aug. 9WeightliftingWomen's 71kg/156 lbsOlivia Reeves
Aug. 9Track and FieldMen 400m hurdlesRai Benjamin
Aug. 9Track and FieldWomen's 4x100m relaySha'Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha "Teetee" Terry
Aug. 8Track and FieldMen 110m hurdlesGrant Holloway
Aug. 8Track and FieldWomen 400m hurdlesSydney McLaughlin-Levrone
Aug. 8Track and FieldWomen long jumpTara Davis-Woodhall
Aug. 7WrestlingWomen freestyle 50kgSarah Ann Hildebrandt
Aug. 7Track and FieldMen 400mQuincy Hall
Aug. 7CyclingWomen team pursuitChloé Dygert, Kristen Faulkner, Jennifer Valente, Lily Williams
Aug. 6WrestlingWomen Freestyle 68kgAmit Elor
Aug. 6Track and FieldMen 1500mCole Hocker
Aug. 6Track and FieldWomen 200mGabby Thomas
Aug. 5SurfingWomenCarolina Marks
Aug. 5Track and FieldWomen discus throwValerie Allman
Aug. 4Track and FieldMen 100mNoah Lyles
Aug. 4SwimmingWomen 4x100m medley relayTorri Huske, Gretchen Walsh, Regan Smith and Lilly King
Aug. 4SwimmingMen 1500m freestyleBobby Finke
Aug. 4GolfMen individualScottie Scheffler
Aug. 4CyclingWomen road raceKristen Faulkner
Aug. 3SwimmingMixed 4x100m relayRyan Murphy, Nic Fink, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske
Aug. 3SwimmingWomen 800m freestyleKatie Ledecky
Aug. 3Track and FieldMen shotputRyan Crouser
Aug. 3ShootingMen skeetVincent Hancock
Aug. 3GymnasticsWomen vaultSimone Biles
Aug. 1FencingWomen team foilLee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs, Jacqueline Dubrovich, Maia Weintraub
Aug. 1SwimmingWomen 200m breaststrokeKate Douglass
Aug. 1GymnasticsWomen all-aroundSimone Biles
Aug. 1RowingMen fourJustin Best, Liam Corrigan, Michael Grady, Nicholas Mead
July 31SwimmingWomen 1500m freestyleKatie Ledecky
July 30GymnasticsWomen TeamSimone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Suni Lee
July 28FencingWomen individual foilLee Kiefer
July 28SwimmingWomen 100m butterflyTorri Huske
July 27SwimmingMen 4x100m freestyleJack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King
🥈SILVER (44)
Aug. 11WrestlingWomen's Freestyle 76kgAlexis Kennedy Blades
Aug. 11VolleyballWomen's
Aug. 10Sport ClimbingWomen's Boulder & LeadBrooke Raboutou
Aug. 10Track and FieldMen's High JumpShelby McEwen
Aug. 10Canoe SprintWomen's Canoe Single 200mNevin Harrison
Aug. 9WrestlingMen 57kgSpencer Lee
Aug. 8Track and FieldMen 200mKenneth Bednarek
Aug. 8Track and FieldMen 110m hurdlesDaniel Roberts
Aug. 8Track and FieldWomen 400m hurdlesAnna Cockrell
Aug. 7Track and FieldWomen pole vaultKatie Moon
Aug. 7Track and FieldMen 3000m steeplechaseKenneth Rooks
Aug. 7SkateboardingMen ParkTom Schaar
Aug. 7Artistic SwimmingTeam
Aug. 6Track and FieldWomen hammer throwEnnette Nneka Echikunwoke
Aug. 5Track and FieldMen pole vaultSam Kendricks
Aug. 5TriathlonMixed relaySeth Rider, Taylor Spivey, Morgan Pearson, Taylor Knibb
Aug. 5ShootingMixed team skeetAusten Smith and Vincent Hancock
Aug. 5GymnasticsWomen floor exerciseSimone Biles
Aug. 4SwimmingMen 4x100m medley relayCaeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong, Nic Fink
Aug. 4ArcheryMen individualBrady Ellison
Aug. 3Track and FieldWomen 100mSha'Carri Richardson
Aug. 3Track and FieldMixed 4x400m relayVernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon, Kaylyn Brown
Aug. 3Track and FieldMen shotputJoe Kovacs
Aug. 3SwimmingWomen 200m individual medleyKate Douglass
Aug. 3ShootingMen skeetConner Lynn Prince
Aug. 3TennisMen doublesAustin Krajicek & Rajeev Ram
Aug. 2SwimmingWomen 200m backstrokeRegan Smith
Aug. 2ShootingWomen 50m rifleSagen Maddalena
Aug. 2EquestrianTeam jumpingKarl Cook, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward
Aug. 1SwimmingWomen 4x200m freestyle relayClaire Weinstein, Paige Madden, Katie Ledecky, Erin Gemmell
Aug. 1SwimmingWomen 200m butterflyRegan Smith
July 31SwimmingWomen 100m freestyleTorri Huske
July 31CyclingWomen BMX freestylePerris Benegas
July 30SwimmingMen 800m freestyleBobby Finke
July 30SwimmingMen 4x200m freestyle relayLuke Hobson, Carson Foster, Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith
July 30SwimmingWomen 100m backstrokeRegan Smith
July 29SwimmingWomen 400m individual medleyKatie Grimes
July 29SkateboardingMen streetJagger Eaton
July 28SwimmingMen 100m breaststrokeNic Fink
July 28FencingWomen individual foilLauren Scruggs
July 28SwimmingWomen 100m butterflyGretchen Walsh
July 28CyclingWomen mountain bikeHaley Batten
July 27SwimmingWomen 4x100m freestyleKate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel
July 27DivingWomen springboard 3m synchronizedSarah Bacon & Kassidy Cook
🥉BRONZE (42)
Aug. 11Water PoloMen's
Aug. 10WrestlingMen's Freestyle 74kgKyle Douglas Dake
Aug. 10BreakingB-BoysVictor
Aug. 10Track and FieldMen's 5000mGrant Fisher
Aug. 9WrestlingWomen 57kg freestyleHelen Maroulis
Aug. 9WrestlingMen 86kg (189 pounds) Aaron Brooks
Aug. 9VolleyballMen
Aug. 9TaekwondoWomen's 67kg/148 lbsKristina Teachout
Aug. 8Track and FieldMen 200mNoah Lyles
Aug. 8Track and FieldWomen long jumpJasmine Moore
Aug. 8Sports ClimbingMen speedSam Watson
Aug. 7WeightliftingMen 61kgHampton Morris
Aug. 6BoxingMen welterweight (71kg)Omari Jones
Aug. 6Track and FieldMen 1500mYared Nuguse
Aug. 6Track and FieldWomen 200mBrittany Brown
Aug. 53x3 basketballWomenDearica Hamby, Cierra Burdick, Hailey Van Lith, Rhyne Howard
Aug. 4Track and FieldMen 100mFred Kerley
Aug. 4ShootingWomen skeetAusten Smith
Aug. 4GymnasticsWomen uneven barsSuni Lee
Aug. 3Track and FieldWomen triple jumpJasmine Moore
Aug. 3Track and FieldWomen 100mMelissa Jefferson
Aug. 3SwimmingWomen 800m freestylePaige Madden
Aug. 3GymnasticsMen pommel horseStephen Nedoroscik
Aug. 3GymnasticsWomen vaultJade Carey
Aug. 3TennisMen doublesTaylor Fritz & Tommy Paul
Aug. 3RowingMen eightChristopther Carlson, Peter Chatain, Clark Dean, Henry Hollingsworth, Reilly Milne, Evan Olson, Pieter Quinton, Nicholas Rusher, Christian Tabash
Aug. 2Track and FieldMen 10,000mGrant Fisher
Aug. 2SailingMen skiffIan Barrows & Hanks Henken
Aug. 2ArcheryMixed teamBrady Ellison & Casey Kaufhold
Aug. 1GymnasticsWomen all-aroundSuni Lee
July 31CanoeingWomen canoe slalomEvy Leibfarth
July 30SwimmingWomen 100m backstrokeKatharine Berkoff
July 30RugbyWomen
July 29FencingMen individual foilNick Itkin
July 29SwimmingMen 100 backstrokeRyan Murphy
July 29SwimmingMen 200m freestyleLuke Hobson
July 29SwimmingWomen 400m individual medleyEmma Weyant
July 29GymnasticsMen TeamRichard Frederick, Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone and Stephen Nedoroscik
July 29SkateboardingMen streetNyjah Huston
July 28SwimmingMen 400m individual medleyCarson Foster
July 27SwimmingWomen 400m freestyleKatie Ledecky
July 27CyclingWomen individual time trialChloe Dygert

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us