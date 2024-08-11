2024 Olympics Final Medal Count: Here's how many gold medals the USA won in race with China

The gold medal race between the United States and China came down to the final event of the Paris Olympics. And after 16 days of competition, the U.S. and China will share the title for most golds in 2024.
The United States and China will both end the Paris Olympics with 40 gold medals each. The U.S. won the total medal count with 126 (40 gold, 44 silver, and 42 bronze). China came in second in the total medal race with 91 (40 gold, 27 silver, and 24 bronze).
The U.S. has been battling with China for the lead in gold medals at the Paris Olympics over the last several days. The U.S. entered the final day of competition one gold medal behind China (38 to 39).
China was able to take an early gold medal on Sunday as Li Wenwen won the top medal in women's +81kg weightlifting. The United States followed up with a gold of its own as Jennifer Valente defended her women's omnium title in cycling track.
With the United States down by one gold medal to China, it would all come down to the women's basketball final and a chance to tie China for the most gold medals at the Paris Olympics.
In a really close game throughout, the U.S. women's basketball team was able to fight through to a 67-66 win and a gold medal, the team's record eighth straight. The medals at the women's basketball game are regularly the final ones awarded at each Summer Olympics.
The United States won a total of five medals on Sunday, including the gold in women's basketball, a gold in women's omnium (cycling track), a silver in women's freestyle 76kg (wrestling), a team silver in women's volleyball, and a bronze in men's water polo.
The United States' bronze total decreased by one on Sunday after the Federation Internationale de Gymnastique and the IOC announced Jordan Chiles' medal in the women's floor final would go to Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu after a ruling by an international arbitration court.
In Tokyo three years ago, the United States came out on top in the gold medal race, besting China 39 to 38 gold. The U.S. had a total 113 medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The U.S. was more dominant in Rio in 2016, when it had 46 gold medals to Great Britain's 27 and China's 26.
What was the final medal count for the 2024 Olympics in Paris?
What medals did the USA win on Day 16?
- Gold - Basketball - Women's
- Gold - Cycling Track - Women's Omnium: Jennifer Valente
- Silver - Wrestling - Women's Freestyle 76kg: Alexis Kennedy Blades
- Silver - Volleyball - Women's
- Bronze - Water Polo - Men's
Here's a look at all the medals Team USA has won at the Olympics in 2024
|DATE
|SPORT
|EVENT
|ATHLETE(S)
|🥇GOLD (40)
|Aug. 10
|Basketball
|Women's
|Aug. 10
|Cycling Track
|Women's Omnium
|Jennifer Valente
|Aug. 10
|Track and Field
|Women's 100m Hurdles
|Masai Russel
|Aug. 10
|Track and Field
|Women's 4x400m Relay
|Shamier Little, Alexis Holmes, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, Quanera Hayes, Aaliyah Butler, Kaylyn Brown,
|Aug. 10
|Track and Field
|Men's 4x400m Relay
|Rai Benjamin, Bryce Deadmon, Vernon Norwood, Chris Bailey, Quincy Wilson
|Aug. 10
|Basketball
|Men's
|Aug. 10
|Soccer
|Women's
|Aug. 9
|Weightlifting
|Women's 71kg/156 lbs
|Olivia Reeves
|Aug. 9
|Track and Field
|Men 400m hurdles
|Rai Benjamin
|Aug. 9
|Track and Field
|Women's 4x100m relay
|Sha'Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha "Teetee" Terry
|Aug. 8
|Track and Field
|Men 110m hurdles
|Grant Holloway
|Aug. 8
|Track and Field
|Women 400m hurdles
|Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
|Aug. 8
|Track and Field
|Women long jump
|Tara Davis-Woodhall
|Aug. 7
|Wrestling
|Women freestyle 50kg
|Sarah Ann Hildebrandt
|Aug. 7
|Track and Field
|Men 400m
|Quincy Hall
|Aug. 7
|Cycling
|Women team pursuit
|Chloé Dygert, Kristen Faulkner, Jennifer Valente, Lily Williams
|Aug. 6
|Wrestling
|Women Freestyle 68kg
|Amit Elor
|Aug. 6
|Track and Field
|Men 1500m
|Cole Hocker
|Aug. 6
|Track and Field
|Women 200m
|Gabby Thomas
|Aug. 5
|Surfing
|Women
|Carolina Marks
|Aug. 5
|Track and Field
|Women discus throw
|Valerie Allman
|Aug. 4
|Track and Field
|Men 100m
|Noah Lyles
|Aug. 4
|Swimming
|Women 4x100m medley relay
|Torri Huske, Gretchen Walsh, Regan Smith and Lilly King
|Aug. 4
|Swimming
|Men 1500m freestyle
|Bobby Finke
|Aug. 4
|Golf
|Men individual
|Scottie Scheffler
|Aug. 4
|Cycling
|Women road race
|Kristen Faulkner
|Aug. 3
|Swimming
|Mixed 4x100m relay
|Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske
|Aug. 3
|Swimming
|Women 800m freestyle
|Katie Ledecky
|Aug. 3
|Track and Field
|Men shotput
|Ryan Crouser
|Aug. 3
|Shooting
|Men skeet
|Vincent Hancock
|Aug. 3
|Gymnastics
|Women vault
|Simone Biles
|Aug. 1
|Fencing
|Women team foil
|Lee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs, Jacqueline Dubrovich, Maia Weintraub
|Aug. 1
|Swimming
|Women 200m breaststroke
|Kate Douglass
|Aug. 1
|Gymnastics
|Women all-around
|Simone Biles
|Aug. 1
|Rowing
|Men four
|Justin Best, Liam Corrigan, Michael Grady, Nicholas Mead
|July 31
|Swimming
|Women 1500m freestyle
|Katie Ledecky
|July 30
|Gymnastics
|Women Team
|Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Suni Lee
|July 28
|Fencing
|Women individual foil
|Lee Kiefer
|July 28
|Swimming
|Women 100m butterfly
|Torri Huske
|July 27
|Swimming
|Men 4x100m freestyle
|Jack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King
|🥈SILVER (44)
|Aug. 11
|Wrestling
|Women's Freestyle 76kg
|Alexis Kennedy Blades
|Aug. 11
|Volleyball
|Women's
|Aug. 10
|Sport Climbing
|Women's Boulder & Lead
|Brooke Raboutou
|Aug. 10
|Track and Field
|Men's High Jump
|Shelby McEwen
|Aug. 10
|Canoe Sprint
|Women's Canoe Single 200m
|Nevin Harrison
|Aug. 9
|Wrestling
|Men 57kg
|Spencer Lee
|Aug. 8
|Track and Field
|Men 200m
|Kenneth Bednarek
|Aug. 8
|Track and Field
|Men 110m hurdles
|Daniel Roberts
|Aug. 8
|Track and Field
|Women 400m hurdles
|Anna Cockrell
|Aug. 7
|Track and Field
|Women pole vault
|Katie Moon
|Aug. 7
|Track and Field
|Men 3000m steeplechase
|Kenneth Rooks
|Aug. 7
|Skateboarding
|Men Park
|Tom Schaar
|Aug. 7
|Artistic Swimming
|Team
|Aug. 6
|Track and Field
|Women hammer throw
|Ennette Nneka Echikunwoke
|Aug. 5
|Track and Field
|Men pole vault
|Sam Kendricks
|Aug. 5
|Triathlon
|Mixed relay
|Seth Rider, Taylor Spivey, Morgan Pearson, Taylor Knibb
|Aug. 5
|Shooting
|Mixed team skeet
|Austen Smith and Vincent Hancock
|Aug. 5
|Gymnastics
|Women floor exercise
|Simone Biles
|Aug. 4
|Swimming
|Men 4x100m medley relay
|Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong, Nic Fink
|Aug. 4
|Archery
|Men individual
|Brady Ellison
|Aug. 3
|Track and Field
|Women 100m
|Sha'Carri Richardson
|Aug. 3
|Track and Field
|Mixed 4x400m relay
|Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon, Kaylyn Brown
|Aug. 3
|Track and Field
|Men shotput
|Joe Kovacs
|Aug. 3
|Swimming
|Women 200m individual medley
|Kate Douglass
|Aug. 3
|Shooting
|Men skeet
|Conner Lynn Prince
|Aug. 3
|Tennis
|Men doubles
|Austin Krajicek & Rajeev Ram
|Aug. 2
|Swimming
|Women 200m backstroke
|Regan Smith
|Aug. 2
|Shooting
|Women 50m rifle
|Sagen Maddalena
|Aug. 2
|Equestrian
|Team jumping
|Karl Cook, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward
|Aug. 1
|Swimming
|Women 4x200m freestyle relay
|Claire Weinstein, Paige Madden, Katie Ledecky, Erin Gemmell
|Aug. 1
|Swimming
|Women 200m butterfly
|Regan Smith
|July 31
|Swimming
|Women 100m freestyle
|Torri Huske
|July 31
|Cycling
|Women BMX freestyle
|Perris Benegas
|July 30
|Swimming
|Men 800m freestyle
|Bobby Finke
|July 30
|Swimming
|Men 4x200m freestyle relay
|Luke Hobson, Carson Foster, Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith
|July 30
|Swimming
|Women 100m backstroke
|Regan Smith
|July 29
|Swimming
|Women 400m individual medley
|Katie Grimes
|July 29
|Skateboarding
|Men street
|Jagger Eaton
|July 28
|Swimming
|Men 100m breaststroke
|Nic Fink
|July 28
|Fencing
|Women individual foil
|Lauren Scruggs
|July 28
|Swimming
|Women 100m butterfly
|Gretchen Walsh
|July 28
|Cycling
|Women mountain bike
|Haley Batten
|July 27
|Swimming
|Women 4x100m freestyle
|Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel
|July 27
|Diving
|Women springboard 3m synchronized
|Sarah Bacon & Kassidy Cook
|🥉BRONZE (42)
|Aug. 11
|Water Polo
|Men's
|Aug. 10
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 74kg
|Kyle Douglas Dake
|Aug. 10
|Breaking
|B-Boys
|Victor
|Aug. 10
|Track and Field
|Men's 5000m
|Grant Fisher
|Aug. 9
|Wrestling
|Women 57kg freestyle
|Helen Maroulis
|Aug. 9
|Wrestling
|Men 86kg (189 pounds)
|Aaron Brooks
|Aug. 9
|Volleyball
|Men
|Aug. 9
|Taekwondo
|Women's 67kg/148 lbs
|Kristina Teachout
|Aug. 8
|Track and Field
|Men 200m
|Noah Lyles
|Aug. 8
|Track and Field
|Women long jump
|Jasmine Moore
|Aug. 8
|Sports Climbing
|Men speed
|Sam Watson
|Aug. 7
|Weightlifting
|Men 61kg
|Hampton Morris
|Aug. 6
|Boxing
|Men welterweight (71kg)
|Omari Jones
|Aug. 6
|Track and Field
|Men 1500m
|Yared Nuguse
|Aug. 6
|Track and Field
|Women 200m
|Brittany Brown
|Aug. 5
|3x3 basketball
|Women
|Dearica Hamby, Cierra Burdick, Hailey Van Lith, Rhyne Howard
|Aug. 4
|Track and Field
|Men 100m
|Fred Kerley
|Aug. 4
|Shooting
|Women skeet
|Austen Smith
|Aug. 4
|Gymnastics
|Women uneven bars
|Suni Lee
|Aug. 3
|Track and Field
|Women triple jump
|Jasmine Moore
|Aug. 3
|Track and Field
|Women 100m
|Melissa Jefferson
|Aug. 3
|Swimming
|Women 800m freestyle
|Paige Madden
|Aug. 3
|Gymnastics
|Men pommel horse
|Stephen Nedoroscik
|Aug. 3
|Gymnastics
|Women vault
|Jade Carey
|Aug. 3
|Tennis
|Men doubles
|Taylor Fritz & Tommy Paul
|Aug. 3
|Rowing
|Men eight
|Christopther Carlson, Peter Chatain, Clark Dean, Henry Hollingsworth, Reilly Milne, Evan Olson, Pieter Quinton, Nicholas Rusher, Christian Tabash
|Aug. 2
|Track and Field
|Men 10,000m
|Grant Fisher
|Aug. 2
|Sailing
|Men skiff
|Ian Barrows & Hanks Henken
|Aug. 2
|Archery
|Mixed team
|Brady Ellison & Casey Kaufhold
|Aug. 1
|Gymnastics
|Women all-around
|Suni Lee
|July 31
|Canoeing
|Women canoe slalom
|Evy Leibfarth
|July 30
|Swimming
|Women 100m backstroke
|Katharine Berkoff
|July 30
|Rugby
|Women
|July 29
|Fencing
|Men individual foil
|Nick Itkin
|July 29
|Swimming
|Men 100 backstroke
|Ryan Murphy
|July 29
|Swimming
|Men 200m freestyle
|Luke Hobson
|July 29
|Swimming
|Women 400m individual medley
|Emma Weyant
|July 29
|Gymnastics
|Men Team
|Richard Frederick, Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone and Stephen Nedoroscik
|July 29
|Skateboarding
|Men street
|Nyjah Huston
|July 28
|Swimming
|Men 400m individual medley
|Carson Foster
|July 27
|Swimming
|Women 400m freestyle
|Katie Ledecky
|July 27
|Cycling
|Women individual time trial
|Chloe Dygert