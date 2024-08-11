U.S. women's volleyball team takes silver medal after straight-set loss to Italy in final match

The U.S. women's volleyball team will take home the silver medal from the Paris Olympics after falling to Italy in straight sets in the gold medal match Saturday.

Italy won three sets to zero with a final total score of 75-55 (25-18, 25-20, 25-17). Jordan Thompson led the United States with eight points, but Italy was dominant throughout.

Team USA's medal is their fifth Olympic medal in a row dating back to the 2008 Olympics in Beijing

The U.S. women's team had defeated Brazil 3-2 in the semifinals to make it to the gold medal match against Italy.