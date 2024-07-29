Men's gymnastics finals: Here's how to watch the team finals Monday

The men's gymnastics team finals will be held Monday at the Paris Olympics and Team USA hopes to be in medal contention.

Team USA has not been on a podium in men's gymnastics since the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. live from Bercy Arena in Paris.

What teams are competing in the men's gymnastics team final?

The teams competing in the men's gymnastics team final are: Canada, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, China, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and the United States.

How to watch the men's gymnastics team final

The men's gymnastics team final will air live on NBC at 11:30 a.m. ET, on Peacock and is available at the link here.

Who is competing for the United States in the men's gymnastics team final?

The athletes competing for the United States in the men's gymnastics finals are: Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone, Stephen Nedoroscik, Frederick Richard

“In my head, the way I keep myself grounded is that it's just another competition,’ Asher Hong, a first-time Olympian and the 2023 world champion, said. “But you know you want to stay in the moment, not take yourself out of the moment too much.”

Which teams are the favorites for the team finals?

China and Japan are expected to be in contention for gold Monday but the United States, Great Britain and Ukraine are expected to content for a spot on the podium.

What does the men's gymnastics team final include?

The men’s artistic gymnastics program will include six apparatus including floor exercise, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars and horizontal bar.

There will also be individual competitions for each apparatus.