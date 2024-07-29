Men's gymnastics at the 2024 Olympics: Full schedule, how to watch, TV and streaming channels

The U.S. came to Paris believing it could return to the medal stand at the Games for the first time since 2008.

While the top of the podium figures to be a duel between superpowers China and Japan, the race for bronze is wide open. It's a race Brody Malone can help the U.S. win if he can recover the form he showed at U.S. Championships, when he sent a message to rising star Frederick Richard and everyone else that when he is right, he's as good any American out there.

Malone is by far the most experienced athlete on the five-man U.S. team. He has taken on the role of de facto captain, and while he wasn't at his best during qualifying, he made sure to tell his teammates to drink in the moment, as difficult as it might have been at times.

“I was like ‘Congratulations, you guys are officially Olympians,’” Malone said.

The way forward, however, may be for the Americans to suffer a bout of temporary amnesia during the finals.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

“Treat it like the first day of NCAA championships,” said Malone, who won a pair of NCAA all-around titles at Stanford. “The first day is always the day to get the kinks out, get the nerves out.”

The nerves will need to be out if the U.S. wants to navigate the final, where teams enter three gymnasts in each event, with every score counting. One wrong step, one anxious routine can scuttle medal hopes in a flash.

Malone will compete in four of the six rotations in the team final, four opportunities to move on from a difficult day. Then again, he's endured worse.

“You can’t always be perfect,” he said. “I just kind of made some silly mistakes that I know I can't make. But I’ll make sure that I go to the gym and (figure things out).”

The men's gymnastics team final starts at 5:30 p.m. CEST (11:30 a.m. EST). China and Japan rolled through qualifying on Saturday. China is the favorite to win its fourth Olympic team title after posting a total of 263.028 at qualifying. Japan is a seven-time Olympic champion and finished second at 260.594. Japan's Daiki Hashimoto will defend his all-around title.

The Japanese won silver in Tokyo in 2021, while China took bronze. Defending champion Russia is ineligible due to the war in Ukraine.

Men's gymnastics schedule: when are the men's gymnastics events at the Olympics?

Monday, July 29 - The men's gymnastics team final will take place starting at 11:30 a.m. ET on Monday, July 29. The event will air on NBC, Peacock, and here.

Wednesday, July 31 - The men's gymnastics all-around final will take place starting at 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 31. The event will air live on NBC, Peacock, and here.

Saturday, Aug. 3 - The men's gymnastics floor exercise final will take place at 9:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 3. The event will air live on E!, Peacock, and NBColympics.com.

Saturday, Aug. 3 - The men's pommel horse final will be held at 11:16 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 3. The event will air live on E!, Peacock, and NBColympics.com.

Sunday, Aug. 4 - The men's rings final will be held at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 4. The event will air on NBC, Peacock, and NBColympics.com.

Sunday, Aug. 4 - The men's vault final will be held at 10:24 a.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 4. The event will air on NBC, Peacock, and NBColympics.com.

Monday, Aug. 5 - The men's parallel bars final takes place at 5:45 a.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air live on E!, Peacock, and NBColympics.com.

Monday, Aug. 5 - The men's horizontal bar final will take place at 7:33 a.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air live on E!, Peacock, and NBColympics.com.

Date Time (ET) Event Monday, July 29 11:30 a.m. Team Final Wednesday, July 31 11:30 a.m. All-Around Final Saturday, August 3 9:30 a.m. Floor Exercise Final Saturday, August 3 11:16 a.m. Pommel Horse Final Sunday, August 4 9 a.m. Rings Final Sunday, August 4 10:24 a.m. Vault Final Monday, August 5 5:45 a.m. Parallel Bars Final Monday, August 5 7:33 a.m. Horizontal Bar Final

Where to watch men's gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Individual and team gymnastics events at the 2024 Olympics will air on NBC New York, USA Network and E!. Streaming will be available on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Olympics app and the NBC app.

When did the USA last win a team medal in men's gymnastics?

The last time the United States won a gold team medal in men's gymnastics was 1984.

The last time the United States won a silver team medal in men's gymnastics was 2004. The U.S. also won silver in 1904 and 1932.

The last time the United States won a bronze team medal in men's gymnastics was 2008. The U.S. also won bronze in 1984.

Who is competing for the United States in the men's gymnastics team final?

The athletes competing for the United States in the men's gymnastics finals are:

Asher Hong, 20, from Tomball, Texas. Olympic debut.

Paul Juda, 23, from Deerfield, Illinois. Olympic debut.

Brody Malone, 24, from Rockmart, Georgia. Second Olympic experience (competed in Tokyo)

Stephen Nedoroscik, 25, from Worcester, Massachusetts. Olympic debut.

Frederick Richard, 20, from Stoughton, Massachusetts. Olympic debut.

Who is competing for the United States in the men's gymnastics team final?

China and Japan are expected to be in contention for gold Monday but the United States, Great Britain and Ukraine are expected to content for a spot on the podium.