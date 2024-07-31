‘Dominant': Katie Ledecky wins gold in 1500m free final, tying medal record for U.S. women in Olympic history

U.S. swimming legend Katie Ledecky continued to make history in the pool on Wednesday winning the gold medal in the 1500m freestyle final in Paris and tying a record for most Olympic medals by a U.S. woman athlete.

Ledecky set a new Olympic record finishing with a time of 15:30:02, breaking her previous record from Tokyo (15:35:35)

Anastasiia Kirpichnikova from France came in second with a time of 15:40:35, 10.33 behind Ledecky. Isabel Gose from Germany won the bronze with a time of 15:41:16.

By winning gold, Ledecky is now tied with swimming Jenny Thompson for the most Olympic gold medals by an American woman. She also tied the record for the most medals won by an American woman in Olympic history with 12.

"I'm just so honored to represent our country," Ledecky said after the race, saying she drew inspiration from all the women who came before her.

GOLD FOR THE G.O.A.T. 🥇@katieledecky matches the record for most Olympic medals won by a U.S. woman with her win in the 1500m freestyle.

She also holds the world record in the 1500m free at 15:20:48 set in May 2018. It's a race she hasn't lost in 14 years.

Ledecky had seven gold, three silver, and one bronze ahead of Wednesday's race, having already picked up a bronze in Paris in the 400m freestyle.

Ledecky is a leader on the swimming team as a captain of the 2024 Olympic team.

She is still expected to compete in two more events in Paris giving her a chance to leave France with the most total medals and most gold medals by an American woman in Olympic history.

Ledecky is not done in Paris -- she's expressed a desire to swim in Los Angeles in 2028.

When does Katie Ledecky swim next in the Olympics?

The women's 4x200m freestyle relay final will be at 4:03 p.m. ET/1:03 p.m. PT on Thursday, Aug. 1.

The women's 800m freestyle final will occur at 3:08 p.m. ET/12:08 p.m. PT on Saturday, Aug. 3.

What events is Katie Ledecky competing in at the Olympics?

Katie Ledecky is expected to compete in four Olympics events in Paris.

400m free (earned Bronze)

800m free

1500m free (earned Gold)

4x200m free relay

Where does Katie Ledecky live?

Ledecky is from Bethesda, Maryland, beloved in the area and from the same state as fellow Olympics legend Michael Phelps.

"We really appreciate all the support, we feel their energy for sure," Ledecky said about the messages of support from back in Maryland and the Washington, D.C. area.

Ledecky currently resides in Gainesville, Florida.

Her father, David, was born in Brooklyn and grew up in Queens, New York and Greenwich, Connecticut. Her mother, Mary Gen, is from North Dakota and swam at the University of Mexico.

Did you know Ledecky's uncle, Jon, is a part-owner of the New York Islanders?

What Olympic medals did Katie Ledecky get in the past?

2012: 800m freestyle gold

2016: 200m free gold

2016: 400m free gold

2016: 800m free gold

2016: 4x200m free relay gold

2016: 4x100m free relay silver

2020: 800m free gold

2020: 1500m free gold

2020: 400m free silver

2020: 4x200m free relay silver

She is also a 21-time world champion and 26-time world medalist, both women swimmer records.

What records could Katie Ledecky set in Paris?

With three total Paris medals, Ledecky would become the most decorated U.S. woman in Olympic history, surpassing Jenny Thompson, Dara Torres and Natalie Coughlin - who each have 12 medals

With an eighth gold medal, one more than she has entering Paris, Ledecky would tie Jenny Thompson for the most gold medals ever by an American woman

With a ninth gold medal, two more than she had entering Paris, she would set a record for the most gold medals ever by an American woman

With a tenth gold medal, three more than she had entering Paris, she would set the record for most gold medals by a woman athlete and follow Michael Phelps as the only athlete to win 10 Olympic gold medals

If Ledecky wins gold in the 800m free, she would become the first woman to win the same individual event at four different Olympics and just the second swimmer to do so after Michael Phelps, who was dominant in the 200m IM

Ledecky was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden in May 2024, the first swimmer to ever take home the honor.